There are indications that some Sabahans have become tired of the same old political narratives in Sabah. This may become a factor in the coming Sabah state elections, due before the end of the year.

In the 2020 state election, three independents got up and won the Kuamut, Pitas, and Kemabong constituencies. These three members, although aligning themselves with the current chief minister Hajiji Noor and the government, still indicate voters are willing to cast their preferences outside the traditional political parties.

However, this year, the air is different and there are signs of dissatisfaction with the political status quo. There is a sense or yearning for more Sabah independence from Putra Jaya. It really doesn’t matter whether Hajiji Noor, or Mohd Shafie Apdal are chief minister, the political culture is just the same.

Consequently, independents may do a little better in the coming state election, than they did in previous years. Many Sabahans are looking at the leaps and bounds of Sarawak towards real autonomy. Many in Sabah would like the same thing.

Political parties that are locked into peninsula politics may lose ground, as there becomes a wider awareness about Sabah autonomy.

A major factor in Sabah could be the youth vote. The potential youth voting trends will be very different from the peninsula. Youths in Sabah may be more inclined to vote within their own clans, which will be a major plus for local candidates with history and visibility in their communities. People may vote for the individual rather than the party.

This may not change the aggregate result of the coming state election, but may lead to some surprising results.

