Share

The focus of these series of articles thus far is to provide proofs beyond any doubt that the Quran has absolutely nothing to do with the religion of Islam. There is nothing in the everyday practise of the religion which can be traced back directly to the Quran. The mullahs claim that the hadith make up for the gaps. They say the Quran only provides the general idea whereas the details of Islam are provided by the hadith and sunnah. This is a false claim. No one knows who the real writers of the hadith are. Bukhari certainly did not write with his own hands even one single line of the infamous Sahih Bukhari collection of hadith. Neither did Ibn Ishaq write with his own hands a single page of the infamous Seerah or biography of the prophet. It is said that between Ibn Ishaq (d 786 AD) and Ibn Hisham (d 833 AD) who told us about Ibn Ishaq, there are 15 versions of the Seerah. And the rendition by Ibn Hisham itself went into at least 50 convolutions.

But the biggest damnation of the hadith are its contents. The hadith are full of foolish stories of talking cows, talking wolves, stones running off with peoples’ clothes, winged flying horses, the prophet making repeated attempts to commit suicide and the prophet wanting to burn down peoples’ houses.

Sahih Bukhari, Volume 9, Book 87, Number 111. Narrated Aisha: the Prophet became so sad as we have heard that he intended several times to throw himself from the tops of high mountains and every time he went up the top of a mountain to throw himself down, Gabriel would appear before him and say, “O Muhammad! You are indeed Allah’s Apostle in truth” whereupon his heart would become quiet, and he would calm down and would return home. And whenever the period of the coming of the inspiration used to become long, he would do as before, but when he used to reach the top of a mountain, Gabriel would appear before him and say to him what he had said before.

Hadith No: 609, Sahih Bukhari. Chapter 43, Quarrels. Narrated Abu Huraira - The Prophet (SAW) said, "No doubt, I intended to order somebody to pronounce the Iqama of the (compulsory congregational) prayer and then I would go to the houses of those who do not attend the prayer and burn their houses over them."

The Quran is so much simpler. Sura 20:4 مَآ أَنزَلْنَا عَلَيْكَ ٱلْقُرْءَانَ لِتَشْقَىٰٓ We have not sent down upon you the Quran to make your life difficult. Committing suicide from high cliffs and burning down peoples’ houses are not part of the cure at all.

The other main point we will prove beyond any doubt is that much of the religion of Islam which the mullahs preach has been plagiarised from Jewish, Christian and Zoroastrian sources.

“And the Jews will not be pleased with you, nor the Christians until you follow their ways. Say: “Surely Allah’s guidance that is the guidance. And if you follow their desires after the knowledge that has come to you, you shall have no guardian from Allah, nor any helper” (2:120).

Today we will discuss the pilgrimage, an obviously pagan ritual.

Mullahs Plagiarised ‘Haj’ from The Jewish Hag Pilgrimage

The mullah’s ‘haj’ pilgrimage is a plagiarism from the Jewish ‘hag’ pilgrimage. The Hebrew Bible stresses the religious importance of pilgrimage (Hag in Hebrew) to the Jewish Temple. Here are some Jewish and mullah references:

The Hebrew Bible refers to ḥag ha-sukkot (“Feast of the Booths,” Leviticus 23:34), recalling the days when the Israelites lived in huts (sukkot) during their years of wandering in the wilderness after the Exodus from Egypt. The Torah declares, “Celebrate Haj Sukkot for seven days after you have harvested the (fall) produce of your threshing floor and your winepress. For seven days celebrate the (pilgrimage) festival to the Lord your God.

On the seventh day of the pilgrimage rites, a sevenfold circumambulation of the temple is made, called by the special name Hossana Rabba. Saying Hossanna signifies a deliverance or an arrival in front of the Lord or Rabba. Likewise, when the mullahs circumambulate seven times around the Kaaba in Mecca they chant ‘Labbayk Allah’ which means ‘I have arrived, O Allah’. Undoubtedly this is copied from the Jews.

The Haj of Sukkot was chosen by Prophet Solomon to dedicate the First Temple in Jerusalem (1Kings 8:2). Haj Sukkot was so important during the centuries when Solomon's Temple stood that the holy week of Sukkot was simply called "the Hag” (1 Kings 8:3; 8:65; 12:62; 2 Chronicles 5:3; 7:8) because of the very large numbers of Jews who came up to the Temple in Jerusalem.

There are several ritual practices which the mullah’s haj has plagiarised from the Jewish Hag Sukkot. Here is a quick listing of some of the mullah plagiarisms:

Jews: Three times a year Jews were commanded to make the hag or pilgrimage (hag ha-matzot, hag ha-sukkot, hag ha-shavuot) to the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem.

Mullahs: Once a year there shall be a pilgrimage (Haj) to the Masjidil Haram (Sacred Mosque) in Mecca.

Jews: The most sacred part of the Temple was the cubical shaped Beyt Ha Mikdash or Sacred House in the middle of the Temple complex.

Mullahs: The most sacred part of the Masjidil Haram is the cubical shaped Kaaba or House of God in the middle of the complex.

Jews: Only those who could afford it and could travel to the Temple were obligated to go.

Mullahs: Only those who could afford it and could travel to Mecca are obligated to go.

Jews: Purify the body with water before going on Hag.

Mullahs: Purify the body with water before going on Haj.

Jews: Circle the Temple seven times anticlockwise.

Mullahs: Circle (tawaf) the Kaaba seven times anticlockwise.

Jews: Hag pilgrims obligated to offer “korban” or animal sacrifice.

Mullahs: Haj pilgrims obligated to offer “qurban” or animal sacrifice.

Jews: Women in menses should refrain from circling the Temple.

Mullahs: Women in menses should refrain from circling the Kaaba.

Jews: It is preferable to enter the Temple complex barefoot.

Mullahs: It is preferable to enter the Masjid Al Haram complex barefoot.

References:

http://www.judaism-islam.com/similarities-between-masjid-al-haram-and-the-jewish-temple/

https://www.islamicity.org/10724/islamic-hajj-jewish-haj-and-near-east-peace/

Circumambulating the ‘holy of holies’ seven times

On the seventh day of the Haj Sukkot the Jewish rites required the Jewish pilgrims to circle the cubical shaped Bayt Ha Mikdash or the ‘holy of holies’ within the huge Temple courtyard seven times (Mishnah Sukkah 4:5) in an anticlockwise direction.

Why seven times? Each of the seven circumambulations on the seventh day of the Haj Sukkot was done in honour of the seven “Jewish prophets”: Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Joseph, Moses, Aaron and David.

As part of their haj rituals in Mecca the mullahs also encircle the cube shaped Kaaba seven times anticlockwise. Obviously, the mullahs have plagiarised the Jewish seven times anticlockwise circumambulation.

Animal sacrifice: The Hebrew korban and the mullah’s qurban

Korban (Hebrew) is the Jewish ritual sacrifice of kosher animals toward the end of the Hag Sukkot and other hag festivals.

In Judaism, the korban (קָרְבָּן qorbān), also spelled qorban or corban, is any of a variety of sacrificial offerings described and commanded in the Torah. The plural form is korbanot, korbanoth or korbans.

The term Korban primarily refers to sacrificial offerings given from humans to God for the purpose of doing homage, winning favor, or securing pardon. The object sacrificed was usually an animal that was ritually slaughtered and then transferred from the human to the divine realm by being burned on an altar

(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Korban).

The mullahs have plagiarised the Jewish korban animal sacrifice and come up with their own version of qurban or animal sacrifice. Here is some mullah jargon about qurban.

Qurban (Sacrifice)

In a hadith narrated by at-Tirmidzi, Ibnu Majah and Hakim, the Prophet s.a.w said:

“There is no act by the sons of Adam on Eidul Adha that is more pleasing to Allah than by the outpouring of blood (the slaughter of the sacrificial animal). Verily the sacrificial animal will come on the day of judgement with its horns, hooves and skin and Allah will grant the blessings of the Qurban even before the blood of the animal reaches the ground. Therefore, make good your Qurban.”

What is Qurban?

Qurban is an Arabic word which may be translated as sacrifice. Qurban can also be spelled as Korban. The mullahs celebrate the practice of Qurban in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's renowned act of obedience to the commandment of God to sacrifice his own son, but which was later replaced by a ram. (This story is false, and we will prove it in Part 2).

Qurban is performed during the Haj season in the first three days of the Eidul Adha (Festival of Sacrifice) and the animals allowed for Qurban are goat, sheep, cow, buffalo or camel.

The mullah’s Masjid al-Haram is plagiarised from the Jewish Temple

The masajidil haram that is mentioned in the Quran does not refer a physical building.. We have explained earlier that haram means sanctioned. And sujood (masajidil) refers a submission, following an orderly way, a regard for something good.

7:31 O Children of Adam! wear your beautiful apparel at every place of submission (masjidin) and eat and drink but waste not by excess, for Allah loveth not the wasters.

They do not normally eat and drink at the mosques. Masjidil / masajidil haram refers a sanctioned submission. We have also discussed that there is absolutely no such thing as prayer in the Quran – salat is not prayer - and neither is prayer fully detailed in the hadith. This negates the very concept of a mosque. There are also oddities in Islamic history which say that the practise of reciting the Quran in the mosques was introduced in the 8th century AD by the likes of Yusuf Ibn Hajjaj – more than a hundred years after the death of the prophet.

The mullah’s Masjid al-Haram is plagiarised from the Jewish Temple · (Top) Masjid al Haram Mosque with the cubical Kaaba in the middle. · (Below) A model of the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem with the cubical · Bayt Ha Mikdash in the middle.

Of the two pictures above the lower picture is a model of the Jewish Temple that is believed to have existed during the time of Solomon, and which is now being planned to be reconstructed in Jerusalem. The model of the Jewish Temple has been designed based on textual descriptions and archaeological excavations in Jerusalem.

The Jewish Temple has a huge squarish courtyard with multiple entrances. In the middle of the courtyard is a cubical structure, the “holy of holies” called Bayt Ha Mikdash (Sacred House).

You can see in the picture above that is the mullah’s Masjid al Haram or Sacred Mosque in present day Mecca. It is obvious that the Masjid al Haram bears a close resemblance to the Jewish Temple. Like the Jewish Temple the Masjid al Haram has a huge courtyard in the middle of which sits the cubical “holy of holies” the ‘Kaaba’.

Here is a listing of some similarities between the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem and the mullah’s Masjid al Haram or Sacred Mosque in Mecca.

Jews: The Jewish Temple stood in the city of Jerusalem. It is the holiest place in the world for Jews. Men and women could all come to worship at the Temple. In all other Jewish synagogues around the world men and women are segregated.

Mullahs: The Masjid al-Haram is in the city of Mecca. It is the holiest place in the world for the mullahs. Just like in the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem, men and women can worship together at the Masjid Al-Haram. However, in all other mosques around the world men and women are segregated.

Jews: The cubical shaped Beyt Ha Mikdash or ‘Sacred House’ was the most sacred part of the Jewish Temple. It is in the middle of the Temple.

Mullahs: The cubical shaped Kaaba is the mullah’s “Holy of Holies” and is the most sacred part of the Masjid al-Haram. It is in the middle of the Masjid al Haram. (Note: Bayt al Muqaddis the Arabic name for Jerusalem is a direct translation of the Hebrew Beyt Ha Mikdash).

Jews: Wherever a Jew is in the world, they are obligated to pray facing the Beyt Ha Mikdash in the Temple.

Mullahs: Wherever a mullah is in the world, they are obligated to pray facing towards the Kaaba in the middle of the Masjid al Haram.

Jews: The Foundation Stone or the Even-Ha-Shetiya is the name of the rock that is believed by the Jewish rabbis to mark the location of the Beyt Ha Mikdash. According to Jewish tradition it is the site where Abraham was commanded to sacrifice his son Isaac, it is the rock from which Earth was formed, and it was near this stone that god gathered the earth to create Adam.

Mullahs: The Black Stone (Al-Hajar Al-Aswad) is the eastern cornerstone of the Kaaba. The mullahs revere the Black Stone by touching and kissing it. It is a stone that is said to have fallen from Heaven to show Adam and Eve where to build an altar.

These almost exact similarities between the Jewish Hag rituals, the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem and the mullah’s hajj rituals and the Masjid al Haram in Mecca cannot be explained away by mere coincidences. The Arabs have copied from the mushrik or pagan Jewish rituals.

This is pagan stone worship. Worshipping facing cubical stone buildings, walking anticlockwise around stone buildings, saying Hosanna / Labayk, kissing black stones, throwing stones at three stone pillars, holy corner stones and korban/qurban animal sacrifices are all just pagan rituals. All this is most certainly not in the Quran, and it is certainly not Islam.

And the Jews will not be pleased with you, nor the Christians until you follow their ways. Say: “Surely Allah’s guidance that is the guidance. And if you follow their desires after the knowledge that has come to you, you shall have no guardian from Allah, nor any helper” (2:120).

The mullahs say that Abraham built the Ka’aba in Mecca. The Quran says Abraham never travelled to the Arab lands to build anything called the Ka’aba in any place called Mecca. Here is evidence from the Quran that Abraham was never sent to the Arab lands:

34:44 We did not give them any other books to study, nor did we send to them before you another warner.

Before the prophet there were no other warners sent to the Arabs. This means that Abraham was never sent to the Arab land. Here is more evidence for this from the Quran:

32:2 The book is, without a doubt, a revelation from the Lord of the universe.

32:3 They said, "He fabricated it." Indeed, this is the truth from your Lord, to warn people who never received a warner before you, that they may be guided.

The Arabs never received any other messenger before in their history. So, Abraham never reached the Arab lands to build the Ka’aba in Mecca or anywhere else. Here are more verses saying the same:

36:3 Most assuredly, you are one of the messengers.

36:4 On a straight path.

36:5 This revelation is from the Almighty, Most Merciful.

36:6 To warn people whose parents were never warned, and therefore, they are unaware.

Abraham was never sent to the Arabs.

28:46 Nor were you on the slope of Mount Sinai when we called (Moses). But it is mercy from your Lord, in order to warn people who received no warner before you, that they may take heed.

Abraham never set foot in Mecca and neither did he build any Kaaba in Mecca.

Here is another verse that is also twisted and manipulated by the mullahs. First here is the traditional twisted translation of 3:96 by Hilali Khan.

3:96 Verily, the first House (of worship) appointed for mankind was that at Bakkah (Makkah), full of blessing, and a guidance for Al-'Alamin (the mankind and jinns).

Firstly, there is no mention of ‘worship’ or ‘mankind and jinns’ in this verse. There is also no mention of Mecca in this verse at all.

The Arabic is ‘bi bakkata’ ( بِبَكَّة) and not Makkah. So how did this translator Hilali Khan create ‘makkah’ from ‘bakkata’? The mullahs twist “bi bakkata” and say it is another name for Makkah (Mecca in Saudi Arabia). This is what the translator Hilali Khan has done which you can see in the brackets above. Bakkah becomes (Makkah).

'Bi bakkata' consists of two words: “bi” means “with” and ‘bakkata’ means ‘tears, sorrow, deep conviction’.

For example, 44:29 Neither heaven nor earth wept over them (fa maa bakkat بَكَتْ alayhim).

Hence bi bakkata indicates deep conviction and struggle.

Here is the Arabic transliteration: Inna awwala baytin wuudia lin-naasi allathee bi bakkata mubarakan wahudan lil aalameen

Inna awwala baytin – surely the first system

wuudia lin-naasi – set up for mankind

allathee – was the one

bi bakkata – with deep conviction

mubarakan – blessed

wahudan lil aalameen – and a guidance for the worlds

This was what Abraham had established for mankind – a blessed system of guidance. And Abraham had set it up after much struggle, suffering and deep conviction (bi bakkata). The Quran records how Abraham was almost stoned by his pagan people and his own pagan father plus he was almost burnt in a fire. He later settled his family in a barren valley.

You can see that Hilali Khan translates this one word ‘bi’ as “was that at” – quite a mouthful. This is the Mullah Shuffle where they twist and turn the meanings of words to suit their false religious beliefs.

Here is another verse in the Quran that is twisted by the mullahs to justify their fake pilgrimage to Mecca and their fake pilgrimage rituals.

2:127 And (remember) when Abraham and (his son) Isma'il were raising the foundations of the House (the Ka'aba at Makkah), (saying), "Our Lord! Accept (this service) from us. Verily! You are the All-Hearer, the All-Knower."

Here is the Arabic transliteration:

Wa-iz yarfa’u – and when he raised

ibraheemu – Abraham

al qawaaida – the foundation

min – from

al bayti – the system

wa-ismaeelu – and Ishmael

rabbana taqabbal minna – our Lord accept from us

innaka anta al sameeul aleemu – surely you are Hearer Knower.

Abraham raised the foundation from the system (bayti). The mullahs say that al bayti here refers a physical building or a physical house. It does not. Bayti here indicates a system like the House of Lords, House of Parliament, House of Wisdom (Baytul Hikmah), House of Justice, Abode of Peace etc which represent a system or a concept and does not mean a physical building at all.

And the mullahs must also contend with the Arabic which says “wa iz yarfa’u ibraheemu al qawaaida min al bayti” which mean “Abraham raised the foundations from the house (al bayti)”.

If al bayti in 2:127 refers to a house, how can Abraham raise a foundation on top of a house? That would be an upside-down construction technique. The mullahs have twisted themselves into knots again.

In normal construction techniques you raise a house on top of a foundation. You do not raise a foundation on top of a house. If Abraham raised a house on top of a foundation, then the verse 2:127 would sound like this in Arabic: “yarfa’u ibraheemu al bayta min al qawaaid”.

But that is not what the Quran says. The Quran says Abraham raised a foundation on top of al bayti. This only makes sense when al bayti means a system of doing things. So, Abraham laid the foundations (al qawaaida) from a system (min al bayti) of submission to Allah or Islam. This again disproves the mullah contention that Abraham built a building known as the Kaaba in Mecca.

The mullahs say that the word Ka’aba means a cube – referring to its cubical shape. The notion that Ka’aba refers to a cube comes from the old Persian religions which indeed built cubical or four-sided temples for worship. In Farsi they called it ‘ka’abeh’ or ‘ka’ba’ which does mean a cube.

For example, the “Ka'ba Zartosht (alt: Kaba-ye Zardusht, Kaba-ye Zardosht, Persian: کعبه زرتشت‎), meaning the "Cube of Zoroaster," is a 5th century B.C. Achaemenid-era tower-like construction at Naqsh-e Rustam, an archaeological site just northwest of Persepolis, Iran. This enigmatic structure is one of many surviving examples of the Achaemenid architectural design.”

The top two pictures are the Ka’aba in Saudi Arabia whereas the bottom two pictures are different angles of the Cube of Zoroaster or Ka’abeh Zartosht at Naqsh-e Rustam in Iran. Zoroastrianism dates to the 6th century BC.

In the Quran the word ka’aba is rooted in the word ka’ab which means lower feet / ankles. Here is the evidence from the Quran.

5:6 “.wash your faces and your hands as far as the elbows, and wipe your heads and your legs to both feet / ankles”.

Arabic transliteration: .fa-ighsiloo wujoo-hakum wa aydee yakum ilal-marafiqi wa-im-sahoo bi ru-oosi-kum wa arjula-kum ila AL- KAABAYNI.

The Arabic word 'kaabayni' means two or both feet / ankles. The mullahs have twisted this Arabic word to become the Persian word ka’abeh which does mean ‘cube’.

The word ka’aba then reappears in 5:95 and 5:97. For context here are the verses 5:90-98 in the Quran. The first set of translated verses show the mullah’s traditional twisted misinterpretation of ka’aba as a stone cube in Mecca which they worship:

5:90 O you who believe! intoxicants and games of chance and (sacrificing to) stones set up and (dividing by) arrows are only an uncleanness, the Shaitan's work; shun it therefore that you may be successful.



5:91 The Shaitan only desires to cause enmity and hatred to spring in your midst by means of intoxicants and games of chance, and to keep you off from the remembrance of Allah and from prayer. Will you then desist?

5:92 And obey Allah and obey the apostle and be cautious; but if you turn back, then know that only a clear delivery of the message is (incumbent) on Our apostle.

5:93 Those who believe and lead a righteous life bear no guilt by eating any food, so long as they observe the commandments, believe and lead a righteous life, then maintain their piety and faith, and continue to observe piety and righteousness. Allah loves the righteous.

5:94 O you who believe! Allah will certainly try you in respect of some game which your hands and your lances can reach, that Allah might know who fears Him in secret; but whoever exceeds the limit after this, he shall have a painful punishment.

5:95 O you who believe! do not kill game while you are on pilgrimage, and whoever among you shall kill it intentionally, the compensation (of it) is the like of what he killed, from the cattle, as two just persons among you shall judge, as an offering to be brought to the Kaaba or the expiation (of it) is the feeding of the poor or the equivalent of it in fasting, that he may taste the unwholesome result of his deed; Allah has pardoned what is gone by; and whoever returns (to it), Allah will inflict retribution on him; and Allah is Mighty, Lord of Retribution.

5:96 Lawful to you is the game of the sea and its food, a provision for you and for the travelers, and the game of the land is forbidden to you so long as you are on pilgrimage, and be careful of (your duty to) Allah, to Whom you shall be gathered.

5:97 Allah has made the Kaaba, the sacred house, a maintenance for the people, and the sacred month and the offerings and the sacrificial animals with garlands; this is that you may know that Allah knows whatever is in the heavens and whatever is in the earth, and that Allah is the Knower of all things.

5:98 Know that Allah is severe in requiting (evil) and that Allah is Forgiving, Merciful.

Here is a more accurate translation of the same verses 5:90-98 where ka’aba is translated correctly as the feet of the game animals, haram is translated correctly as ‘sanctions’ instead of ‘forbidden’ and rajasa is translated as ‘dubious’ instead of ‘abomination’.

5:90 O you who believe! Intoxicants, gambling, altars and games of chance are dubious, of the Satan’s work; shun it therefore that you may be successful.





5:91 The Satan only desires to cause enmity and hatred to spring in your midst by means of intoxicants and games of chance, and to keep you off from the remembrance of Allah and from your obligations. Will you then desist?

5:92 And obey Allah and obey the apostle and be cautious; but if you turn back, then know that only a clear delivery of the message is (incumbent) on Our apostle.

5:93 There is no wrong upon those who are trusted and do good deeds in what they eat righteously, they are trusted and do good deeds then they remain righteous, and they are trusted, then remain righteous and are good. And Allah loves those who are good.

5:94 O you who are trusted! Allah will certainly try you in respect of some game animals which your hands and your lances can reach, that Allah might know who fears Him in secret; but whoever exceeds the limit after this, he shall have to bear a strict penalty.

5:95 O you who are trusted! Do not kill the game animals WHICH YOU YOURSELVES HAVE SANCTIONED (wa antum hurumun) and whoever among you shall kill it intentionally, the compensation (of it) is the like of what he killed, from the cattle, as a just person among you shall judge, guided until its feet (hadyan baligha al ka’abati) or the expiation is by the feeding of the poor or the equivalent of it in restraint / ban (in hunting), that he may taste the unwholesome result of his deed; Allah has pardoned what is gone by; and whoever repeats it, Allah will inflict retribution on him; and Allah is Mighty, Lord of Retribution.

5:96 Lawful to you is the game of the sea and you eat it, and for the travelers, and the game of the land is sanctioned upon you (HURRIMA ALAYKUM) so long as you yourselves sanction it (MAA DUMTUM HURUUMUN) and be careful of (your duty to) Allah, to Whom you shall be gathered.

5:97 Allah has made the feet (AL KAABATA), the sanctioned system (BAYTAL HARAAMA) to be upheld for the people (QIYAAMAN LIN-NAAS), the sanctioned months (SHAHRA AL HARAAM) and the guidance (WAL HADYA) and their waymarks; this is that you may know that Allah knows whatever is in the heavens and whatever is in the earth, and that Allah is the Knower of all things.



5:98 Know that Allah is severe in requiting and that Allah is Forgiving, Merciful.

Note that from 5:90 until 5:98 the context is food, hunting and eating wild game and refraining from hunting during the months when hunting game should be restricted (for breeding and conservation purposes). ‘Since time immemorial wildlife has been conserved, and it has enjoyed privileged position of protection through religious ideals and sentiments’ – (HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT OF WILDLIFE PROTECTION).

The SHAHRA AL HARAAM or the months that are sanctioned where hunting of game shall be regulated shall be determined by the people themselves (MAA DUMTUM HURUUMUN). In this period the people shall not kill game animals which they themselves have sanctioned (WA ANTUM HURUUMUN).

NOTE THAT THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO MENTION OF THE WORD HAJ IN 5:95.

But if anyone happens to break these sanctions (HARAM) and kills a restricted game animal then he must pay a fine which must be adjudicated by fair referees who must set a fine, in the equivalence of domesticated meat animals like cows. The fine can also be feeding the poor for an equivalent amount or the wrongdoer can be banned or restrained (siy-yaam) from hunting for an equivalent period. To determine the amount of the fine the referees should be guided by examining the animal all the way to its feet (hadyan baligha al kaabati).

In these verses there is absolutely no worshipping a stone building known as the Ka’aba in Mecca at all. Those are just pagan practises which the mullahs have plagiarised from the Jews and the old Persian religions which worshipped cube shaped buildings, known in the Persian language as Ka’abeh.

In the Arabic language of the Quran, the word ka’abayni refers to the two ankles or feet (5:6). There is no stone building called Ka'aba in the Quran. There is only ka’abayni (both feet or ankles), ka’abati (game animal’s feet 5:95) and al ka’abata (the feet 5:97).



We have already seen that the mullahs have twisted and changed BAKKATA (in 3:96) to Makkah. This is linguistic gymnastics.

The Quran mentions the word ‘makkata’ in 48:24 but it is not the place named Makkah. Here is a typical misinterpretation and mistranslation of 48:24.

48:24 He is the One who withheld their hands of aggression against you and withheld your hands of aggression against them in the valley of Mecca, after He had granted you victory over them. Allah is Seer of everything you do.





Here is the transliteration: 48:24 Wahuwa allathee kaffa aydiyahum ankum wa aydiyakum anhum bi BATNI MAKKATA min ba’di an athfarakum alayhim wakana Allahu bima ta’maloona baseeran

Please note that 'BATNI MAKKATA' does NOT mean ‘valley of Mecca’. In the Arabic Quran there is no mention either of ‘valley’ or ‘Mecca’ in 48:24. The phrase “valley of Mecca” in the translation above is a deliberate twisting of the words

1. The Arabic word ‘Batni’ is rooted in the word ‘butun’ which means belly, stomach, bowels, in the middle. This word appears 17 times in the Quran (2:174, 3:35, 4:10, 6:139, 16:66, 16:69, 16:78, 22:20, 23:21, 24:45, 37:66, 37:144, 39:6, 44:45, 48:24, 53:32 and 56:53). In 16 of the 17 occurrences above (94 percent of the time) the mullahs correctly explain this word ‘batni’ as belly, bowels or stomach. Only once in 48:24 do the mullahs deliberately twist this word ‘batni’ to mean valley. Stomach becomes valley. There is no such thing.

The Arabic word for valley is “wadi”. This word wadi is used 10 times in the Quran, and it means valley or riverbed in all 10 occurrences. (See 9:121, 13:17, 14:37, 20:12, 26:225, 27:18, 28:30, 46:24, 79:16, 89:9).

As an example, in 14:37 Abraham supplicates his Lord: “Our Lord, I have settled my family in this plantless valley.”

Transliteration: “Rabbana innee askantu min zurriyyatee BI WADI ghayri zee zaarin”.

The correct word for valley is wadi and not batni. Batni means stomach, bowels, belly or something situated deep in the middle (as inside a stomach).



2. Makkata in 48:24 is not the place name ‘Makkah’. Makkata is rooted in muka’a which means to heckle / taunt / jeer / mockery.

Hence the phrase ‘batni makkata’ means “in the middle of heckles” or in the “midst of taunts”. Looking at 48:24 again:

48:24 He is the One who withheld their hands of aggression against you, and withheld your hands of aggression against them, in the midst of heckles, after He had granted you victory over them. Allah is Seer of everything you do.

There is no such thing as the “valley of Mecca” in 48:24. That is a deliberate distortion by the mullahs. And undoubtedly the mullahs plagiarised their Haj pilgrimage from the Jewish Bible and the Cube of Zoroaster (Ka'ba Zartosht) as well.

In the Quran the Arabic word hajj does not mean pilgrimage at all. Hajj as it is used in the Quran means to debate, to argue against, to undertake a challenge, to set upon a task.

2:139 Say, Will ye dispute (hajj) with us

2:258 the one who disputed (hajj) with Abraham

28:27 on condition that you (Moses) serve me for eight years (hajj)

In 28:27 the future father-in-law offers his daughter in marriage to Moses on condition that Moses works for him for eight ‘hajj’. This is before Moses becomes a prophet, before Moses saves the Children of Israel and before he leads them towards the Blessed Land (arda al muqaddisa 2:87). The eight hajj here refers to eight years or seasons or periods of labour or tasks which Moses had to complete.

The core of the mullah’s pilgrimage rituals to Mecca is to commemorate Abraham wanting to sacrifice his son to god. Hence the entire pilgrimage is called the Feast of the Sacrifice or Eidhul Adha. The mullahs ‘rites of pilgrimage are performed over five to six days, extending from the 8th to the 12th or 13th of the month of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar’.

In Part 2 we will see evidence from the Quran that Allah never commanded Abraham to sacrifice his son. It was just a dream which Abraham had in his sleep (ara’a fil manami). The Quran says that sacrificing one’s own children is a pagan act (mushrikin) and is not part of Islam. Once again, the mullahs have plagiarised this belief from the Jewish Bible.

3:100 يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوٓا۟ إِن تُطِيعُوا۟ فَرِيقًۭا مِّنَ ٱلَّذِينَ أُوتُوا۟ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ يَرُدُّوكُم بَعْدَ إِيمَـٰنِكُمْ كَـٰفِرِينَ

O believers! If you were to obey a group of those who were given the Scripture, they would turn you back from belief to KAFIR.

Subscribe Below: