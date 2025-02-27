Share

THE FALSEHOOD ABOUT ABRAHAM

We must reiterate that the Quran has absolutely no connection to the mullah’s religion. The mullahs call it Islam, but it is not Islam. The religion of Islam that is taught by the mullahs is almost completely plagiarised from the Jewish and Christian Bibles.

Looking at some of the comments to the earlier articles in this series many Muslims do not seem to understand what it means when we say that something is NOT stated anywhere in the Quran. When we discuss the teachings of the Quran, you can interpret or misinterpret something that is specifically mentioned in the Quran. But you cannot interpret or misinterpret the Quran over something that is not mentioned in the Quran at all. You cannot interpret or misinterpret male or female circumcision as a Quranic teaching because neither is stated anywhere in the Quran.

In the Quran, Abraham was an important messenger of Allah. A leader, appointed for all mankind ( imaamu lin-nass ). The mullahs have fabricated many stories which seek to corrupt the image of Abraham, his wife and family. Again, these stories are plagiarised from the Bible. They completely contradict the Quranic version of Abraham’s life. Firstly, here is one version from the Bible. This Bible story forms the basis for the false hadith about Abraham that has been fabricated by the mullahs.

Book of Genesis: 16: 1 – 16 Hagar and Ishmael

1 Now Sarai, Abram's wife, had borne him no children. But she had an Egyptian maidservant named Hagar;

2 so she said to Abram, "The LORD has kept me from having children. Go, sleep with my maidservant; perhaps I can build a family through her."

Abram agreed to what Sarai said.

3 So after Abram had been living in Canaan ten years, Sarai his wife took her Egyptian maidservant Hagar and gave her to her husband to be his wife.

4 He slept with Hagar, and she conceived.

When she knew she was pregnant, she began to despise her mistress.

5 Then Sarai said to Abram, "You are responsible for the wrong I am suffering. I put my servant in your arms, and now that she knows she is pregnant, she despises me. May the LORD judge between you and me."

6 "Your servant is in your hands," Abram said. "Do with her whatever you think best". Then Sarai mistreated Hagar; so she fled from her.

7 The angel of the LORD found Hagar near a spring in the desert; it was the spring that is beside the road to Shur.

8 And he said, "Hagar, servant of Sarai, where have you come from, and where are you going?" "I'm running away from my mistress Sarai," she answered.

9 Then the angel of the LORD told her, "Go back to your mistress and submit to her."

10 The angel added, "I will so increase your descendants that they will be too numerous to count."

11 The angel of the LORD also said to her: "You are now with child and you will have a son. You shall name him Ishmael, for the LORD has heard of your misery.

12 He will be a wild donkey of a man; his hand will be against everyone and everyone's hand against him, and he will live in hostility toward all his brothers."

13 She gave this name to the LORD who spoke to her: "You are the God who sees me," for she said, "I have now seen the One who sees me."

14 That is why the well was called Beer Lahai Roi ; it is still there, between Kadesh and Bered.

15 So Hagar bore Abram a son, and Abram gave the name Ishmael to the son she had borne.

16 Abram was eighty-six years old when Hagar bore him Ishmael.

Now here are the versions from the Bukhari and Muslim hadith. Note the similarity.

Sahih Muslim (Book 8, Hadith 3379) Narrated Aisha: "The Prophet said, 'Ibrahim (Abraham) had two wives: one who was barren and one who was fertile. So Sarah, his wife, gave Hagar, her maid, to him to bear a son on her behalf, and she bore him a son, Ismail (Ishmael)."

Bukhari Volume 4, Book 55, Number 584, narrated Ibn Abbas: When Abraham had differences with his wife, because of her jealousy of Hagar, Ishmael's mother, he took Ishmael and his mother and went away. They had a water - skin with them containing some water, Ishmael's mother used to drink water from the water-skin so that her milk would increase for her child. When Abraham reached Mecca, he made her sit under a tree and afterwards returned home. Ishmael's mother followed him, and when they reached Kada' (Kadesh is mentioned in the Bible), she called him from behind, 'O Abraham! To whom are you leaving us?' He replied, '(I am leaving you) to God's (Care).' She said, 'I am satisfied to be with God.' She returned to her place and started drinking water from the water-skin, and her milk increased for her child. When the water had all been used up, she said to herself, 'I'd better go and look so that I may see somebody.' She ascended the Safa mountain and looked, hoping to see somebody, but in vain. When she came down to the valley, she ran till she reached the Marwa mountain. She ran to and fro (between the two mountains) many times. Then she said to herself, 'I’d better go and see the state of the child,' she went and found it in a state of one on the point of dying. She could not endure to watch it dying and said (to herself), 'If I go and look, I may find somebody.' She went and ascended the Safa mountain and looked for a long while but could not find anybody. Thus, she completed seven rounds (of running) between Safa and Marwa. Again, she said (to herself), 'I'd better go back and see the state of the child.' But suddenly she heard a voice, and she said to that strange voice, 'Help us if you can offer any help.' Lo! It was Gabriel (who had made the voice). Gabriel hit the earth with his heel like this (Ibn 'Abbas hit the earth with his heel to Illustrate it), and so the water gushed out. Ishmael's mother was astonished and started digging.

The Bible narrates the jealousy of Abraham’s wife Sarah towards Hagar who was supposedly a bondwoman whom she ‘gave’ to her husband Abraham to bed. The Muslim and Bukhari hadith perpetuate this biblical fitnah. Both the Bible and the hadith are full of such sexual licentiousness.

In both the biblical and mullah versions Hagar is left alone in the desert. In the biblical version the angel found Hagar beside a spring. In the Bukhari version the angel digs a spring for Hagar. Either way there is no such narrative in the Quran.

The names Sarah and Hagar can be found in both the Bible and the mullah’s hadith. However, the Quran does not mention these names at all. The idea that a messenger like Abraham would even have a slave girl in his household is repulsive to all the teachings of the Quran and to what Allah taught to Abraham and Moses. The messengers came to free the slaves - NOT to own slave girls and then impregnate them.

90.10 And pointed out to him the two paths?

90.11 But he would not attempt the uphill road,

90:12 And what will make you comprehend what the uphill road is?

90:13 (It is) the setting free of a slave

Man is shown two paths. He must choose the path that requires greater commitment and effort. That is the path of freeing the slaves, feeding the hungry, feeding the orphans and the poor. Never will Allah ask anyone, especially His chosen messengers to keep slave girls and then sleep with them. Even without being a Messenger of Allah, Abraham would have known this. The Quran says its teachings were already revealed to both Abraham and Moses.

87:18-19 This is recorded in the earlier Scriptures. The Scriptures of Abraham and Moses.

Throughout history messengers were sent to free the people from bondage, including of course Moses.

7:104-105 Moses said, "O Pharaoh, I come to you with a sign from your Lord; let the Children of Israel go."

Moses did not tell Pharaoh, ‘You can keep one or two as your slave girls’. That is not possible. The recurring theme in the message of Islam in the Quran is to free the slaves and free the people under bondage. Not to own and impregnate slave girls. But the recurring theme both in the Bible and the copycat hadith is that not only was slavery allowed but god’s chosen messengers were slaveowners who slept with their slave girls.

The falsehood against Abraham and his family continues. The Bible has also created another story that god had commanded Abraham to sacrifice his son. This story makes both god and Abraham parties to a barbaric ritual of shedding human blood. Even the very thought of this story is repulsive. First here is the Bible:

Genesis 22: Abraham Tested

1 Sometime later God tested Abraham. He said to him, "Abraham!" "Here I am," he replied.

2 Then God said, "Take your son, your only son, Isaac, whom you love, and go to the region of Moriah. Sacrifice him there as a burnt offering on one of the mountains I will tell you about."

3 Early the next morning Abraham got up and saddled his donkey. He took with him two of his servants and his son Isaac. When he had cut enough wood for the burnt offering, he set out for the place God had told him about.

4 On the third day Abraham looked up and saw the place in the distance.

5 He said to his servants, "Stay here with the donkey while I and the boy go over there. We will worship and then we will come back to you."

6 Abraham took the wood for the burnt offering and placed it on his son Isaac, and he himself carried the fire and the knife. As the two of them went on together,

7 Isaac spoke up and said to his father Abraham, "Father?" "Yes, my son?" Abraham replied. “The fire and wood are here," Isaac said, "but where is the lamb for the burnt offering?"

8 Abraham answered, "God himself will provide the lamb for the burnt offering, my son." And the two of them went on together.

9 When they reached the place God had told him about, Abraham built an altar there and arranged the wood on it. He bound his son Isaac and laid him on the altar, on top of the wood.

10 Then he reached out his hand and took the knife to slay his son.

11 But the angel of the LORD called out to him from heaven, "Abraham! Abraham!" "Here I am," he replied.

12 "Do not lay a hand on the boy," he said. "Do not do anything to him. Now I know that you fear God, because you have not withheld from me your son, your only son."

13 Abraham looked up and there in a thicket he saw a ram caught by its horns. He went over and took the ram and sacrificed it as a burnt offering instead of his son.

14 So Abraham called that place The LORD Will Provide. And to this day it is said, "On the mountain of the LORD it will be provided."

15 The angel of the LORD called to Abraham from heaven a second time

16 and said, “I swear by myself, declares the LORD, that because you have done this and have not withheld your son, your only son,

17 I will surely bless you and make your descendants as numerous as the stars in the sky and as the sand on the seashore. Your descendants will take possession of the cities of their enemies,

18 and through your offspring all nations on earth will be blessed, because you have obeyed me."

This is the biblical account of Abraham wanting to sacrifice his son because allegedly Abraham thought it was god’s command. The mullahs have completely plagiarised this biblical story too. Until today to commemorate this pagan blood sacrifice, the mullahs and millions of Muslims sacrifice goats, camels and cows on the Feast of the Sacrifice or Eid-Al-Adha which forms the cornerstone of the pagan annual pilgrimage ritual to Mecca in Saudi Arabia (please refer to Part 1).

The story of Abraham having a dream about sacrificing his son is recorded in completely different detail in the Quran. Therefore, as a Criterion or Furqan, the Quran cannot confirm the biblical story. Here is the much simpler Quranic version:

37:102. When he grew enough to work with him, he (Abraham) said, "My son, I see in my sleep (araa’ fil manami) that I am sacrificing you. What do you think?" He said, "O my father, do what you are commanded to do. You will find me, Allah willing, patient."

37:103. They both submitted, and he put his forehead down.

37:104. We called him: "O Abraham”

37:105. "Surely you have verified the dream (qad saddakta al ru’ya)". We thus reward the righteous.

(Ru’ya means dream. The word ‘saddaqta’ means ‘to verify’ or ‘to confirm’. It was just a dream. It was not a command from Allah).

37:106. That was an exacting test indeed.

37:107. We redeemed him with a great sacrifice.

37:108. And we preserved his history for subsequent generations.

37:109. Peace be upon Abraham.

37:110. We thus reward the righteous.

37:111. He is one of our believing servants.

This is the record in the Quran of Abraham trying to live up to a dream (ru’ya) he saw in his sleep (araa’ fil manaami). It was NOT a commandment from Allah. Firstly, in the narrative above we see the following:

37:102. When he grew enough to work with him, he (Abraham) said, “My son, I see in my sleep (araa’ fil manaami) that I am sacrificing you. What do you think?" He said, "O my father, do what you are commanded to do. You will find me, Allah willing, patient."

The Quran is clear that when Allah commands his messengers to do something, He gives them clear commandments which leave no room for doubt or misunderstanding by the messengers. The evidence is in the following verses:

10:15 “when our signs are recited to them, clear signs (ayaatun bayyinaatin)”.

7:101 “their messengers came to them with clear signs”

2:87 “We gave Jesus son of Mary clear signs”

2:92 “Moses came to you with clear signs”

The messengers were always given ‘clear signs’ (bayyinaatin).

And when the believers (especially a messenger) receive a commandment they say, “we hear and we obey” (sami’na wa-ata’na). This appears in a few verses in the Quran:

24:51 “The only utterance of the believers, whenever invited to Allah and His messenger to judge in their affairs, is to say, "We hear and we obey." These are the winners.”

Hence Abraham did not receive any doubtful or unclear commands through a dream in his sleep (araa’ fil manaami) such that Abraham had to ask his son’s opinion ‘What do you think?’

Doubtful dreams during sleep cannot be commandments from Allah. The Quran further says that Allah communicates with people in three ways:

42:51 “No human being can communicate with Allah except through inspiration (WAHIY) or from behind a barrier (HIJAB) or by sending a messenger (RASUL) through whom He reveals what He wills. He is the Most High, Most Wise.”

There is no mention of a fourth method i.e., ru’ya or dreams as a means for Allah to communicate with the messengers.

It would also be illogical and unfair of Allah to communicate with messengers through their dreams at night. This is because all human beings have dreams. Since the messengers were also normal human beings it would be impossible for them to know if their dreams were ‘revelations from god’ or the result of a heavy dinner or a disturbed sleep.

The command to kill one’s own child also totally contradicts the Quran as follows:

6:151 “Say: Come I will recite what your Lord has forbidden to you – that you do not associate anything with Him, that you show kindness to your parents, and do not kill your children for (fear of) poverty -- We provide for you and for them – and do not draw nigh to indecencies, those of them which are apparent and those which are concealed, and do not kill anyone which Allah has forbidden except for the requirements of justice; this He has enjoined you with, that you may understand.”

The Quran says we cannot kill our children even for fear of poverty. Hence Allah cannot command a messenger to kill his own son as a ‘sacrifice’. The verse further says that we cannot kill anyone at all except in justice.

Just because Abraham had a dream his son had to die? Where was the justice in that? His son had not committed any crime. The Quran also says clearly that killing a believing person is a great wrong:

4:93 "Anyone who kills a believer on purpose, his retribution is the fire, wherein he abides forever, Allah is angry with him, and condemns him, and has prepared for him a terrible retribution."

So, Allah could not command Abraham to kill his son on purpose. Here is another verse:

4:92, "No believer shall kill another believer, unless by mistake.... "

But the mullahs say the exact opposite, that Abraham deliberately wanted to kill his son. It was not a mistake by Abraham. The Quran also makes clear that Allah NEVER advocates wrongdoing:

7:28 ۗ قُلْ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يَأْمُرُ بِٱلْفَحْشَآءِ ۖ أَتَقُولُونَ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ مَا لَا تَعْلَمُونَ

7:28 "Say, "Allah never advocates wrongdoing. Are you saying about Allah what you do not know?”

Indeed the mullahs do not know what they are saying. Killing your own children, killing a believer, killing anyone without justice are all the works of Satan. Surely Allah does not advocate such evil.

The idea of killing your own children has pagan origins (mushrik).

6:137 وَكَذَٰلِكَ زَيَّنَ لِكَثِيرٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلْمُشْرِكِينَ قَتْلَ أَوْلَـٰدِهِمْ شُرَكَآؤُهُمْ لِيُرْدُوهُمْ وَلِيَلْبِسُوا۟ عَلَيْهِمْ دِينَهُمْ ۖ وَلَوْ شَآءَ ٱللَّهُ مَا فَعَلُوهُ ۖ فَذَرْهُمْ وَمَا يَفْتَرُونَ

6:137 And thus their associates made it appear good to the mushrikeen (pagans) the killing of their children, that they may cause them to perish and obscure for them their deen and if Allah had pleased, they would not have done it, therefore leave them and that which they fabricate.

Killing your own children as a sacrifice is a mushrik or pagan act. After teaching thus – Allah cannot contradict Himself by giving Abraham a test which required Abraham to kill his own son.

The mullahs of course reject all the above verses in the Quran. They would rather believe the biblical story that “god” commanded Abraham to sacrifice his son. They prefer the act of killing your own son.

The mullahs say that Allah never intended that Abraham’s son would be killed. It was merely a test. This is more of their conjecture.

7:28 "Say, "Allah never advocates wrongdoing. Are you saying about Allah what you do not know?”

Allah does not test his messengers by using bad examples – to kill their children.

The Quran further debunks the mullahs:

60:12 يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّبِىُّ إِذَا جَآءَكَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنَـٰتُ يُبَايِعْنَكَ عَلَىٰٓ أَن لَّا يُشْرِكْنَ بِٱللَّهِ شَيْـًۭٔا وَلَا يَسْرِقْنَ وَلَا يَزْنِينَ وَلَا يَقْتُلْنَ أَوْلَـٰدَهُنَّ وَلَا يَأْتِينَ بِبُهْتَـٰنٍۢ يَفْتَرِينَهُۥ بَيْنَ أَيْدِيهِنَّ وَأَرْجُلِهِنَّ وَلَا يَعْصِينَكَ فِى مَعْرُوفٍۢ ۙ فَبَايِعْهُنَّ وَٱسْتَغْفِرْ لَهُنَّ ٱللَّهَ ۖ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ غَفُورٌۭ رَّحِيمٌۭ ١٢

60:12 O prophet! when believing women come to you giving you a pledge that they will not associate anything with Allah, and will not steal, and will not commit fornication, AND WILL NOT KILL THEIR CHILDREN - وَلَا يَقْتُلْنَ أَوْلَـٰدَهُنَّ - and will not bring a calumny which they have forged of themselves, and will not disobey you in what is good, then accept their pledge, and ask forgiveness for them from Allah; surely Allah is Forgiving, Merciful.”

This is a test specifically prescribed in the Quran to accept the pledge of believing women. Their pledge shall include their promise that they WILL NOT KILL THEIR CHILDREN لَا يَقْتُلْنَ أَوْلَـٰدَهُنَّ

This is because it is a great wrong to kill one’s own child. It is a great fitnah by the mullahs to say that Allah would test Abraham by giving Abraham a command to kill his own son.

87: 18 – 19 “Most surely this is in the earlier scriptures, the scriptures of Abraham and Moses.”

Abraham was never commanded to kill his son. That is just another satanic teaching of the mullahs.

If we put all these facts side by side, we know that Abraham’s son was a good believer, thus killing him would be a great wrong and Allah NEVER advocates wrong. Abraham had a dream but it was not from Allah. Allah intervened and saved Abraham’s son and saved Abraham too from committing a great wrong (37:107).

The mullahs will reject all these proofs from the Quran and prefer to uphold the biblical stories. They have even fabricated a false pilgrimage to Mecca from this sacrificial ritual. An essential part of their annual pilgrimage rituals in Mecca is to sacrifice animals. Every year hundreds of thousands of animals die because the mullahs uphold biblical beliefs. It was just a dream (ru’ya) which Abraham saw in his sleep (‘araa fil manaami’). It was not a command from Allah.

