Whether the slogan is hiruk (uproar) or damai (peace), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), despite its large membership base, is increasingly embroiled in divisive internal politics.

A looming leadership contest between incumbent deputy president Rafizi Ramli and vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar—daughter of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim—threatens to split the party that once carried the mantle of the reformasi movement. If Rafizi loses to Nurul Izzah, it may signal not just a personal defeat, but the symbolic demise of the movement’s original ideals.

The reformasi movement was once a powerful rallying cry during Anwar’s years in political exile. However, since his rise to the premiership in 2022—after two failed bids under the leadership of former prime minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad—the movement has lost much of its transformative energy. Mahathir, who once doubted Anwar’s suitability for the top job, may feel vindicated as reformasi appears to have dissolved into political expediency.

Many Malaysians who once championed reformasi and supported Anwar now feel deeply disillusioned. The Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led coalition, cobbled together before the 2022 general election, has proven to be more a marriage of convenience than a platform for meaningful reform. After three years in power, talk of reform has remained largely rhetorical, with little substantive change to distinguish this government from those of the past.

Adding to this growing frustration is the specter of nepotism—now visibly taking root within PKR. The potential elevation of Nurul Izzah to the deputy presidency, largely seen as bolstered by her familial connection, could deal a fatal blow to what remains of the party’s credibility. While Nurul Izzah is not without merit, her candidacy is overshadowed by the perception that blood ties, rather than ability, are becoming the currency of power in PKR.

Rafizi Ramli, widely respected for his intellect, policy acumen, and grassroots appeal, appears to be at a disadvantage—not due to lack of support, but because of the growing influence of dynastic politics. Nepotism, it seems, is becoming Anwar’s fallback strategy amid his declining popularity and eroding support across ethnic and political lines.

In a desperate attempt to revive a party mired in stagnation, Anwar may believe that Nurul Izzah’s leadership could inject fresh energy. Yet, many political observers believe this move could backfire, deepening internal fractures and hastening the party’s decline.

Ironically, the very practices that reformasi sought to dismantle—cronyism, elite dominance, and dynastic politics—are now being mirrored within PKR. Within just three years of holding power, Anwar appears to have embraced the same entrenched political habits he once opposed.

Still, amid this apparent collapse, there lies an opportunity. The disillusionment with the PH-led coalition and PKR’s internal decay may serve as a wake-up call for Malaysia’s oppositional forces. It could prompt a rethinking of political governance and the renewal of a more authentic reform agenda—one that is driven not by personalities or family legacies, but by principles and people-centered change.

