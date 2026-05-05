PKR electoral analysis shows the true state of popularity the party must contend with in GE16
A PKR internal strategic electoral analysis for the coming 16th general election indicates the dismal state of the party electorally. A document titled “GE16 Strategic Analysis: Summary by Tier” highlighted by Malaysiakini indicates that the party has a massive job ahead of them in the coming general election.
The GE16 analysis highlights than the party’s popularity position in key seats has eroded to the point many will be difficult to hold onto. The analysis focused on 66 parliamentary seats that assumably PKR is planning to contest in the upcoming election.
Back in 2018, PKR won 47 parliamentary seats. In the last general election in 2022, PKR won 31 seats out of the 81 contested.
The 66 seats PKR are considering this coming GE were categorized into four tiers so strengths and risks could be reviewed.
There are 7 seats placed in Tier 1 considered strong/safe, 13 seats in Tier 2A considered almost strong, 17 seats in Tier 2B considered marginal/competitive, and 29 seats as Tier 3 considered difficult/recovery.
Consequently 46 seats out of the 66 seats PKR plans to contest are considered high risk.
Potential consequences for PKR
The data shows that only 7 PKR parliamentary seats in Tier 1 can be considered safe. Four of these are held by former minister of economy Rafizi Ramli and 3 of his allies, Wong Cheng in Subang, Lee Chean Chung in Petaling Jaya and Rodziah Ismail in Ampang.
In Tier 2A which are considered strong are Lembah Pantai where communications minister Fahmi Fadzil is the member, Nibong Tebal held by minister of communications Fadhlina Sidek, Johor Bahru with the minister of economy Akmal Nasrullah as member, and Sungai Petani with the minister of youth and sports as Taufiq Johari as member.
Many of PKR’s current seats are categorized as Tier 2B which are considered marginal and competitive. This includes prime minister Anwar Ibrahim’s seat Tambun, which he wone with a 3,735 majority from Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizul Azumu.
Also, in Tier 2B is Tanjung Malim, a mixed seat held by Chang Lih Kang the minister for science, technology and innovation.
In the Tier 3 zone designated difficult, the seats of Gombak held by Amirudin Shari and Sungei Buloh held by R Ramanan sit.
Hints about PKR electoral strategy
The analysis indicates that PKR will not waste resources in Tier 1 and push them into needed seats in Tiers 2B and 3. The report also indicates that it may only seriously target winnable seats in Tier 3.
This may include Permatang Puah in Penang, where Anwar Ibrahim is tipped to run in, Kuantan which was lost by PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh and Kulim-Bandar Baharu which was lost by home minister Saifuddin Nasution.
There are rumors that Tengku Zafrul may contest in Pandan, which Rafizi Ramli currently holds. To date, a probable seat for Nurul Izzah Anwar has not been named. Possibilities may be taking over her mother’s seat of Bandar Tun Razak, if her mother Wan Azizah decides to retire from parliament.
Given the analysis its likely PKR could possibly win around 29 seats according to the plan. Many would dispute that figure based on PKR’s current popularity. The party wants to combat the popularity issue with a positive publicity campaign. In addition, some of the Tier 1 seats might be in danger if new candidates are placed in these seats to compete against the “Rafizi” faction.
What is important here is that PKR have a very realistic picture of where they are for the coming general election.
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A politician can only thinks of the next election, anything beyond is blurr to him, a states man who can thinks long term of the next generation and beyond, is usually in his senior years or almost entering retirement. Either way, the country is always short of capable leaders who are wise and patient enough to groom potential leaders to succeed him. For the ambitious young politicians, the reward of being a MP is so attractive, he will not plan long term. Long term visionary project like nurturing 100,000 young men who are good at science,technology mathematics and engineering takes at least 20 years to see results and taste the goodness of its fruit.
Prenatal intelligence involves educating and preparing the new parents how to prepare their bodies before conception, nutrition, emotional, and intellectual spectrum of parenthood. The art and science of preparing the unborn by investing in the foetus mind, will and emotion. So the unborn has a firm and sure foundation even in the womb to face the world, after delivery. The greatest skill to impart to the unborn is the hunger and thrist to learn, for the illiterate of the twenty first century are not those cannot write and read, but those who cannot learn,unlearn and relearn. The classroom of the womb matters, early childhood education, nursery and kintergarten are too late to prepare a child for life long learning.
The harvest of a nation having capable,ethical and moral leaders to lead and rule a nation cannot be the work of any government, it must begin from the family head-the parents themselves who have a vision for cultivating large number of morally sound, and talented men and women who think generation ahead, not blind by instant wealth of being a corrupt politician.
For the immediate future Malaysia will surely face a groomy and risky future when many try to be leaders but lack of wisdom and ability to lead and guide a nation.
prenatal education in its full spectrum will produce the folowing kind of individuals who possess the following marks of greatness
1. 1. “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn. ”
― Alvin Toffler (4 Oct 1928- 27 June 2016)
2.He who will not reason, is a bigot; he who cannot is a fool; and he who dares not is a slave.
Sir William Drummond (26 Sept 1769-29 March 1828)
3. Attachment is the great fabricator of illusions; reality can be obtained only by someone who is detached.” – Simone Weil ( 3 Feb 1909-24 Aug 1943)
Every day, Malaysia enjoys a new birth of babies of about 1050 . Any parent who appreciates the power and eternal value of the above three qualities of mind will seek to employ prenatal intelligence to acquire prenatal wisdom depositing into the soul of each newly conceived unborn. When the pool of such large number of individuals exist in society, then and only then, will a nation enjoy, peace, prosperity and justice for all. Election comes and goes, leaders come and go, only those who possess the vision of the urgency to nurture this kind of individuals with the above three moral fibres and mental fortitudes will endure to leave a positive legacy to society to enjoy a better quality of life.