Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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jordan Tan
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A politician can only thinks of the next election, anything beyond is blurr to him, a states man who can thinks long term of the next generation and beyond, is usually in his senior years or almost entering retirement. Either way, the country is always short of capable leaders who are wise and patient enough to groom potential leaders to succeed him. For the ambitious young politicians, the reward of being a MP is so attractive, he will not plan long term. Long term visionary project like nurturing 100,000 young men who are good at science,technology mathematics and engineering takes at least 20 years to see results and taste the goodness of its fruit.

Prenatal intelligence involves educating and preparing the new parents how to prepare their bodies before conception, nutrition, emotional, and intellectual spectrum of parenthood. The art and science of preparing the unborn by investing in the foetus mind, will and emotion. So the unborn has a firm and sure foundation even in the womb to face the world, after delivery. The greatest skill to impart to the unborn is the hunger and thrist to learn, for the illiterate of the twenty first century are not those cannot write and read, but those who cannot learn,unlearn and relearn. The classroom of the womb matters, early childhood education, nursery and kintergarten are too late to prepare a child for life long learning.

The harvest of a nation having capable,ethical and moral leaders to lead and rule a nation cannot be the work of any government, it must begin from the family head-the parents themselves who have a vision for cultivating large number of morally sound, and talented men and women who think generation ahead, not blind by instant wealth of being a corrupt politician.

For the immediate future Malaysia will surely face a groomy and risky future when many try to be leaders but lack of wisdom and ability to lead and guide a nation.

prenatal education in its full spectrum will produce the folowing kind of individuals who possess the following marks of greatness

1. 1. “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn. ”

― Alvin Toffler (4 Oct 1928- 27 June 2016)

2.He who will not reason, is a bigot; he who cannot is a fool; and he who dares not is a slave.

Sir William Drummond (26 Sept 1769-29 March 1828)

3. Attachment is the great fabricator of illusions; reality can be obtained only by someone who is detached.” – Simone Weil ( 3 Feb 1909-24 Aug 1943)

Every day, Malaysia enjoys a new birth of babies of about 1050 . Any parent who appreciates the power and eternal value of the above three qualities of mind will seek to employ prenatal intelligence to acquire prenatal wisdom depositing into the soul of each newly conceived unborn. When the pool of such large number of individuals exist in society, then and only then, will a nation enjoy, peace, prosperity and justice for all. Election comes and goes, leaders come and go, only those who possess the vision of the urgency to nurture this kind of individuals with the above three moral fibres and mental fortitudes will endure to leave a positive legacy to society to enjoy a better quality of life.

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