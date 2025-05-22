Share

PKR’s Secretary General Fuziah Salleh’s roughshod remarks over Rafizi Ramli’s complaint about the new PKR e-voting system on the ADIL app raises suspicions. With more than 280 complaints already received from PKR members about the party divisional elections, voting integrity is a sensitive issue that requires a thorough explanation.

Zaliha Mustafa partisan campaign comments but trusted with giving an unbiased result.

Its very important to have transparancy concerning People Media Sdn Bhd, the provider of the e-voting system. Not just who owns the company, but who is responsible for managing the e-voting software. Has People Media allowed scrutineers into the computer room to observe the computer vote count?

PKR has now appointed a new vendor on the e-voting system that is already the subject to complaints made two weeks ago. Fuziah saying this is not an issue raises suspicions about voting integrity.

This is not the first time there have been complaints about e-voting systems, and the PKR office holders are dismissing queries and complaints just like they are hiding something. This scenario has been seen many times before, where it’s been later found such queries and complaints had substance.

Likewise, PKR’s Central Election Committee (JPP) chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa dismissed Rafizi Ramli’s query outright. She attacked Rafizi’s complaint as just opinion.

The only safe way to conduct such an important election, such as party leadership is by paper voting. These e-voting systems have always led to suspicions and accusations. Approximately 9,000 delegates will vote in person and 20,000 online. With blockchain technology, its like a ‘blackbox’ no one outside the programmers really understand.

One of the possible effects will be a bias towards Nurual Izzah because people feel she will be the winner - this is the ‘bandstand effect’. Secondly, some believe that the ADIL app will allow the party leadership will know how they voted, and thus will vote for Nurul for safety.

The party leadership election will be held on May 23.

Paper voting a much safer way.

