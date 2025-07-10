Share

It will be difficult for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to quell the growing revolt among Pakatan Harapan (PH) Members of Parliament over allegations of judicial interference.

Anwar has called for a meeting with all PH MPs on July 14, 2025, at 4.30 pm at his office in Putrajaya. The urgency of the meeting reflects rising discontent within the coalition.

However, a day earlier—on July 13, 2025—a significant public forum on judicial integrity will be held in Kuala Lumpur at 8 pm. The forum, organised by former minister and MP Rafizi Ramli, is expected to draw substantial attention and attendance from PH MPs.

The focus of the forum is Prime Minister Anwar’s alleged interference in judicial appointments, including the controversial decision not to extend the tenure of several senior Federal Court judges, most notably former Chief Justice Tengku Maimun.

The forum will also raise critical questions: Why were the recommendations of the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) disregarded? Why were certain judges promoted over others? And was there any truth to claims that the JAC held a meeting without observing the mandatory 10-day notice period?

The forum will push for Anwar to appear before the parliamentary select committee to respond to these allegations. As pressure mounts both within Parliament and the public domain, Anwar’s leadership faces one of its most serious internal challenges to date.

