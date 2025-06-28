Share

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim cannot become a dictator even when he has those proclivities.

I am sure he wants his term in the office unperturbed and that people adhere to his wishes.

Unfortunately, Malaysia might not be fully functioning democracy, but certainly a large section of the population want a government democratically elected and functions in the best interest of all Malaysians.

Malaysians want their prime minister to adhere to democratic norms in the governance of the country.

If the Attorney General is responsible to the Parliament, I am sure the public grievances associated with the granting of discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNNA) in the recent case of the former prime minister Najib Razak and earlier in relation to the deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would not have been directed at Anwar.

Since the AG reports directly to Anwar, the prime minister, it is only normal that dissatisfaction with the grant of the DNNA is directed at him.

I don’t think the granting of the DNNA would have happened without the knowledge of Anwar.

Anwar cannot pretend that he cannot interfere in the decisions of the AG.

Remember, if Anwar has forgotten, the AG was appointed by him and not the Parliament.

Just like the case of the royal addendum, Anwar, for a while refused to acknowledge the existence of it until the last moment.

Anwar can shout to the world that the AG functions independently of him, but I am sure there are few takers.

Even if Anwar wants to be dictator, he knows very well that he wouldn’t last in his office for long. Anwar might not be the dictator, but there are creeping dictatorial tendency being exhibited by his government in general and him in particular.

The controls exercised on the media, the role of MACC in selective persecution of the critics of the Madani government and others paint a negative picture of the government that seems to have authoritarian tendencies.

Anwar might not be dictator, but he cannot deny that he has been less than honest on the issuance of the DNNA on selected individuals.

Perhaps to clear the “good name” of the Madani government, he should ask the AGC to explain why DNNA was given to politicians who had allegedly involved in corruption.

The issuance of the DNNA, royal addendum, the controversial role of the MACC and others public issues that any responsible government must faithfully address. Anwar cannot come up with tantrums “they want me to be dictator” and others to sidestep crucial social and political issues in the country. Anwar need not be a dictator to address issues pertaining to the DNNA.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: