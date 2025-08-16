Share

It is always the tyranny of the majority and those who represent this social segment, not the tyranny of the minority.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently warned the majority social segment against creating trouble and unrest in the country.

In referring to the tyranny of the majority, Anwar might have been alluding to the intimidation and bullying tactics of Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Salleh, the fiery leader who thrives on publicity by highlighting petty issues in society.

Akmal’s targets are often the vulnerable non-Malay communities. His criticism of his own community pales in comparison to his attacks on the Chinese, where even genuine mistakes are exaggerated and branded as “national crimes.”

Strangely, Anwar did not confine his remarks on tyranny to Akmal but chose to single out the former federal minister and president of the Malaysian Action Party (MAP), P. Waytha Moorthy. Waytha’s “offence” was filing a legal case questioning Anwar’s eligibility to hold office.

Yet, unlike Akmal, Waytha did not resort to incitement or ethnic provocations. He took a civilised and democratic approach—seeking the court’s interpretation on whether Anwar, despite receiving a full royal pardon in 2018, was exempted from the five-year prohibition on contesting elections.

If the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) holds that the royal pardon erased Anwar’s past convictions, then there should be no cause for worry. Unless, of course, the AGC has not made it clear whether the pardon also nullified the five-year restriction.

Why, then, the anxiety on the part of Anwar and the AGC?

Waytha’s challenge raises a constitutional question: Was Anwar eligible to contest the Tambun parliamentary seat in 2022? Constitutional challenges are not time-barred, so the question remains valid.

How can Waytha’s resort to the courts be condemned as an act of “minority tyranny”? Why should Anwar invoke Waytha’s past to frame his challenge in such terms? Does challenging the prime minister automatically constitute tyranny? If so, does the opposition bloc, Perikatan Nasional (PN), also fall under this label?

Anwar should refrain from using terms such as “tyranny of the majority” or “tyranny of the minority.” They create the impression that his government is besieged by forces beyond his control.

If Akmal has incited racial tensions, the police must act. If Waytha has broken the law, then due process should follow. But challenging Anwar’s position through democratic means is not tyranny—it is part and parcel of democracy.

The real question Anwar must confront is simple: Is there any truth in what Waytha is saying?

If so, he should be concerned with the truth, and nothing but the truth.

Subscribe Below: