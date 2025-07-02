Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arun Paul's avatar
Arun Paul
5h

Thank you to the council of ceremonial entities for your 'outstanding' choice, your highest expression for the people, the 'wisdom' of putting together 'Strange Bedfellows' to govern.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arun Paul's avatar
Arun Paul
5h

Thank you to the council of ceremonial entities for your choice, your highest expression for the people:

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture