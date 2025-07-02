Share

The independence and integrity of the judiciary—meant to serve as a check and balance on the executive and legislative branches—are now a thing of the past in Malaysia.

The non-extension of three senior Federal Court judges, including the Chief Justice, is a clear indication that the executive—under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim—is intent on shaping a judiciary that is pliant and malleable. As long as the bench is filled with compliant figures, the executive can operate with impunity. It is now beyond reasonable doubt that the executive desires a judiciary that is subservient to the will of the Prime Minister.

Under the administration of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the judiciary was already weakened and effectively reduced to being an appendage of the executive. However, under Anwar’s leadership, the situation has further deteriorated.

While Anwar once spoke of institutional reform when he was in the opposition, governing has proven to be an entirely different matter. Mahathir may have wanted a judiciary that facilitated the smooth functioning of his administration—but it wasn’t motivated by personal legal concerns.

Anwar’s motives, however, appear more self-serving. His desire for a weakened judiciary seems closely tied to the civil suit filed by his former aide, Yusoff Rawther, over allegations of sexual misconduct. Anwar had reportedly sought immunity from the Federal Court to have the suit struck out. This goes far beyond Mahathir’s approach—Anwar appears to want a judiciary that not only doesn’t obstruct governance but actively shields him from legal scrutiny.

It must be noted that the allegations in question arose before Anwar assumed the office of Prime Minister. While the Court of Appeal may have granted him a temporary stay pending a full hearing, it is astonishing to suggest that either Anwar personally or the office of the Prime Minister could be granted blanket immunity. If even the royalty can be prosecuted under specific and exceptional circumstances, it is unthinkable that a sitting Prime Minister could be above the law.

Mahathir may have weakened the judiciary; Anwar, however, has rendered it impotent. The deliberate decision to not extend the terms of three seasoned and respected Federal Court judges represents a systematic attempt to hollow out the judiciary.

In short, institutional reform is dead in Malaysia. And with it, the promise of a truly democratic, accountable, and just system of governance.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: