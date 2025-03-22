Share

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim cannot rock the baby to sleep and pinch it at the same time.

Despite his lofty rhetoric about protecting Malaysia’s multi-racial and multi-religious fabric, his recent actions suggest otherwise—particularly when it comes to the Indian community, predominantly made up of Tamils.

Deliberate snub to Indian representation

Breaking from past conventions, Anwar refused to appoint an Indian Tamil as a minister in his cabinet.

While such an appointment would not have miraculously uplifted the community overnight, it would have at least been a symbolic recognition of their historical contributions. Yet, even this gesture was denied.

When confronted by an 18-year-old Indian student about the disproportionate admission of Indians in the country’s matriculation program—where Bumiputera students enjoy overwhelming priority—Anwar failed to provide a rational or logical answer. His response lacked both empathy and commitment to addressing systemic discrimination.

His insensitivity toward the Indian community was further highlighted when he publicly presided over the conversion of a Hindu youth to Islam in Klang two years ago, disregarding the concerns of the community.

Disparities in economic assistance

Anwar continues to boast about his government’s assistance to Indians, yet the reality tells a different story.

While billions are allocated to Bumiputeras, the Indian community receives only a fraction of that amount—mere crumbs in comparison. This financial disparity exposes the hollow nature of his promises.

To make matters worse, Indian leaders in his administration remain silent, unwilling to challenge the prime minister on these injustices. Their appeasement politics ensures their personal longevity in government but comes at the expense of their community’s well-being and dignity.

When further pressed about the unfair distribution of government aid, Anwar had the audacity to say that Indians should not be “jealous” of the Malays.

The Indian community does not seek to take from others; they demand only what is fair and just as equal citizens of Malaysia.

130-Year-Old Hindu Temple

Anwar’s disregard for Indian concerns is now on full display in the controversy surrounding the 130-year-old Dewi Sri Pathrakaliaman Hindu Temple in Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur.

His insistence that the temple must be relocated for the construction of Masjid Madani reveals a blatant disregard for religious and historical heritage.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the federal government cannot feign ignorance.

The temple was relocated to its current site in 2008—long before Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd purchased the land in 2014.

Yet, DBKL failed to inform the temple of the land sale, only notifying them in 2016, years after the transaction had taken place.

For over a decade, the temple committee and Jakel have attempted to negotiate a solution, but now, under Anwar’s administration, the situation has escalated. The sudden push to construct a mosque on the site appears to be a calculated move rather than a necessity.

Why should the temple be displaced when it predates Merdeka, the establishment of DBKL, and Jakel’s ownership of the land?

If religious sites and historical landmarks can be arbitrarily removed on the grounds of private ownership, then the government’s rhetoric about preserving history and heritage rings hollow.

Furthermore, why did Jakel purchase the land knowing that it housed a historic Hindu temple? If they were aware, they should have reconsidered or found an alternative solution rather than now branding the temple’s existence as “illegal.”

False call for “Amicable Solutions”

Anwar speaks of finding an “amicable solution,” but his idea of a resolution seems to be nothing more than forcing the temple’s relocation. He has dispatched his political emissaries to pressure the temple committee into submission.

Why can’t he recognize the possibility of peaceful coexistence? Why can’t a Hindu temple and Masjid Madani stand side by side in Kuala Lumpur, reflecting the diversity that Malaysia claims to champion?

Instead of fostering unity, Anwar appears more interested in placating certain groups to gain political traction. However, the reality is that no matter what he does, he remains suspect in the eyes of the Malay-Muslim majority.

Bigger picture: A pattern of displacement

The temple controversy is not an isolated incident. The recently introduced Urban Renewal Act (URA) has sparked fears among poor Malays that they, too, will lose their properties under the guise of “urban development.”

Anwar’s administration seems more focused on serving corporate interests than protecting the rights of ordinary citizens, regardless of race.

The temple issue could very well be the final straw that exposes the true character of Anwar Ibrahim—a chameleon politician whose actions contradict his words.

Political reckoning awaits

The Indian community must recognize that the Madani government has failed them. The upcoming Air Kuning by-election on April 26, 2025, presents an opportunity to send a clear message: Enough is enough.

It is time to hold Anwar and UMNO accountable—not just for their broken promises, but for their blatant disregard for the rights and dignity of Malaysia’s Indian community.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman Urimai

March 22, 2025

