Whether lawyer P. Wathya Moorthy, former minister and current president of the Malaysian Action Party, has presented a strong enough case for the court to disqualify Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim from serving as the Member of Parliament for Tambun remains to be seen.

Ultimately, it is for the court to determine the validity of the arguments put forward by Wathya Moorthy.

He contends that although Anwar received a royal pardon in 2018, the pardon did not exempt him from the five-year restriction on contesting in general elections. According to Wathya Moorthy, the exemption period was not applicable to Anwar.

Anwar’s supporters argue that the application to disqualify him is time-barred, frivolous, and politically motivated due to Wathya Moorthy’s close association with Bersatu, a member of the PN opposition coalition.

Some critics have also questioned the legitimacy of Anwar’s pardon itself, alleging that the proper procedures were not followed — including claims that the Pardons Board never convened to recommend the pardon to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in 2018.

Regardless, there is no reason to condemn Wathya Moorthy for bringing the matter before the courts. The judiciary will decide whether Anwar met the pardon criteria that would exempt him from the five-year election ban.

If Wathya Moorthy’s challenge succeeds, Anwar would have to resign as MP for Tambun — a development that would make his position as prime minister untenable.

Detractors and loyalists alike can voice their opinions, but the rule of law must prevail. If the facts support Anwar, he has nothing to fear. Still, even if the case is ultimately dismissed as time-barred, the question of whether he should have contested the 2022 general election will linger. On that point, Anwar bears a moral responsibility to consider relinquishing both his parliamentary seat and the prime ministership.

