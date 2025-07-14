Share

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim can meet as many Parliamentarians of the government as he wants, but these meetings will not eliminate serious allegations related to judicial interference, the controversial appointment of a judge who is said to be the next Chief Justice, leak of minutes of the Judicial Appointments Commission (SPK) meeting, and revelations l ain yang alarming.

Anwar continues to refute the allegations of interference by claiming that he acted according to the legal framework and the Federal Constitution. However, as a leader who supposedly has a reformist soul, he should be able to pioneer constitutional amendments to enable the Chief Justice to make direct representation to Yang di-Pertuan Agong on judicial appointments.

He failed to do so—not out of ignorance, but because the power was too overwhelming. Worse yet, his personal involvement in a civil suit filed by his former aide, Yusoff Rawther, who alleges sexual misconduct, only adds more fuel to the crisis.

The more Anwar tries to escape this legal and constitutional mess, the more he is sinking in the crisis of his own creation.

His staunch supporters in PKR may attack ex-party vice-president Rafizi Ramli and eight of his colleagues, but the unpleasant truth about Anwar's involvement in the tussle remains clear and clear.

It's like trying to hide a pumpkin under a pile of rice—the more you try to hide, the more it stands out.

Rafizi may have shown some advantage over the opposition by simply calling on Anwar to step down to make way for the establishment of the Royal Inquiry Commission. Instead, the opposition demands more than that—demanding Anwar's resignation.

Massive opposition-backed protests under the slogan "Turun Anwar" is gaining momentum, with a major assembly scheduled for July 26 in Kuala Lumpur.

Rafizi has appealed to the spirit of reform that Anwar once fought for, calling on him to do the right thing and restore the dignity of the judicial institution. But unfortunately, under Anwar's rule, the judicial institution looks terribly corrupted. His personal involvement in the judicial intervention machine made him lose credibility in repairing the damage that happened.

The signs are clear: Anwar must step down. If he refuses, then he should be removed—either through political means or by law. This is the firm and unbiased stand of the Justice Defense Secretariat, demanding that Anwar either resign or be removed through court action.

Anwar’s massive mistake in interpreting freedom of justice—something unexpected from a so-called reformist—has taken the country to a tipping point. His unrelenting desire to retain power is now unfolding as a desperate and selfish personal campaign, disregarding the political and institutional damage he has left behind.

