Few appointments have stirred the pot of controversy quite like Tunku Maimun’s ascent to Chief Justice, with a prior stint as Judge that raised more than a few eyebrows. When tasked with upholding the constitutional bulwarks designed to protect those navigating our courts, she stumbled at the first hurdle—denying DS Najib the counsel of his choice, a lawyer equipped to tackle the labyrinthine accusations now unraveling in their true, tangled form. To those who applaud mediocrity on the bench and cheer the swagger of ignorance, Tunku Maimun is nothing short of a judicial luminary, her tenure begging for an encore. But why, pray tell?

If P. Ramasamy and his chorus of like-minded enthusiasts had managed to sweet-talk Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his administration into extending Tunku Maimun’s tenure, would that not waltz perilously close to meddling in the sacred dance of the separation of powers? A doctrine, mind you, that keeps the judiciary from becoming the government’s eager dance partner.

Is Tunku Maimun herself, through proxies like Ramasamy and Murray Hunter, orchestrating a clandestine campaign to cling to her gavel past the statutory age of retirement (a sprightly 65)? Or is this merely a smear, a scurrilous whisper aimed at tarnishing the Prime Minister with accusations of tampering with judicial appointments?

If you seek the root of why Malaysia’s Tamil community languishes among the nation’s most marginalized, uneducated, and impoverished, look no further than the musings of its self-proclaimed intellectual giants, like P. Ramasamy, PhD. A man whose scribbles, propped up by the crutches of Artificial Intelligence, transform his ramblings into something just coherent enough to hoist him by his own petard.

