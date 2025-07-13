Share

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has expressed no objection to the Malaysian Bar Council’s planned protest march on July 14 against judicial interference and the opaque process behind the appointment of judges.

Anwar has stressed that protests must respect the legal process and the Federal Constitution. While he may be technically correct in saying he does not influence court decisions, he does wield significant influence over judicial appointments—particularly for key positions such as the Chief Justice, the President of the Court of Appeal, and others.

The core issue is not whether Anwar interferes with judicial verdicts, but rather his central role in advising the Conference of Rulers and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the appointment of top judges. The Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) may propose candidates, but the final decision ultimately hinges on the Prime Minister’s advice to the monarch.

In practice, this means the power to shape the judiciary has shifted from an independent commission to the hands of the sitting Prime Minister. This undermines the very principle of judicial independence that the Federal Constitution is meant to protect.

Anwar should not misrepresent the concerns of the Malaysian Bar Council or the nine PKR MPs—led by former Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli—who are demanding a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into judicial interference. Their criticism is not aimed at the legal process in abstract, but at how the existing laws and constitutional provisions are being used to entrench executive dominance over the judiciary.

If Anwar is sincere in his claim to uphold the Constitution, he must be willing to amend it—specifically to empower the JAC as the sole decision-making body in the appointment of judges, with the authority to directly advise the Agong without political interference.

This would show that Anwar’s respect for the Constitution goes beyond mechanical adherence and extends to embracing its democratic spirit and substance.

Let it be clear: the growing opposition to Anwar is not about individual court rulings. It is about how legal and constitutional processes are subverted when the Prime Minister enjoys unchecked discretion in judicial appointments.

As former Chief Justice Tengku Maimun subtly pointed out at a recent conference in Malta, the conversation about judicial independence is hollow unless the JAC is given full authority over appointments. While she may not have named the Prime Minister directly, the implication was unmistakable: the executive has no place in judicial selection.

Anwar’s repeated invocation of legal formalities and constitutional provisions, while ignoring the real problem of executive overreach, is disingenuous. Malaysians are increasingly aware of how power is being centralized and how democratic principles are being eroded—not in defiance of the Constitution, but under its cover.

