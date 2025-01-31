Share

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim appears determined to position himself as a global champion for the Palestinian cause.

He has even implied that Malaysia played a significant role in brokering the recent Gaza ceasefire—despite the fact that the agreement was spearheaded by Egypt, the U.S., and Qatar.

His latest pledge to help rebuild war-torn Gaza, supposedly in collaboration with Japan, further underscores his ambition to punch above Malaysia’s weight on the world stage.

However, Anwar’s rhetoric does not align with Malaysia’s economic realities.

The country is already struggling to fund critical domestic needs, such as public healthcare, infrastructure in Sabah and Sarawak, and retaining doctors in government hospitals.

Given these pressing challenges, how can Malaysia afford to commit financial resources to rebuilding Gaza, where reconstruction costs are estimated to reach $1 trillion?

Moreover, his efforts risk being premature and even futile. With no permanent peace in sight, rebuilding Gaza remains an uncertain endeavor.

U.S. President Donald Trump has even suggested relocating Palestinians out of Gaza altogether.

If such drastic geopolitical shifts occur, Anwar’s promises would prove meaningless.

Malaysia is not a developed nation with surplus funds to distribute abroad. While humanitarian support for Palestinians is commendable, it should not come at the expense of addressing urgent domestic concerns.

Anwar’s increasing focus on international diplomacy—rather than solving Malaysia’s internal issues—raises questions about his priorities.

Rather than making grand international gestures that may never materialize, Anwar must first address the growing gap between his promises and the needs of the Malaysian people.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

