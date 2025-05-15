Share

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow during his visit to attend a scheduled Islamic conference. On the sidelines of the event, Anwar reportedly held discussions with Putin on matters of mutual interest, including the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.

The MH17 tragedy remains one of the darkest chapters in recent aviation history. The aircraft, en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down over eastern Ukraine during a violent conflict between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists. All 298 passengers and crew perished, including 43 Malaysians.

In March 2024, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) reaffirmed findings from previous investigations by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which concluded that the plane was downed by a Russian-made Buk missile system operated by forces with direct links to the Russian military. Despite these credible findings, Russia continues to deny responsibility.

Ahead of Anwar’s visit, PAS had called on the Prime Minister to press Putin on the MH17 issue and demand accountability. Yet, Anwar appears to have taken a soft stance, reportedly agreeing with Putin on the need for a so-called “impartial investigation” — a narrative Moscow often uses to deflect blame.

Missed opportunity for the victims of MH17

This raises serious concerns. ICAO and JIT investigations have already been widely regarded as thorough and impartial by the international community. The insistence on yet another investigation only serves to prolong justice and dilute accountability. Shockingly, there was no clear proposal from Putin on what constitutes this “impartial body,” further underlining the evasion of responsibility.

Anwar’s approach — listening passively, refraining from challenging Putin, and even engaging in light-hearted banter about “second wives” — was not only disappointing but disrespectful to the memory of those who lost their lives. That Putin jokingly referred to Anwar as a “good Muslim” over the remark only added insult to injury.

The Prime Minister’s political aide later warned Malaysians not to politicize the MH17 tragedy. But how can the deaths of 298 innocent lives, including 43 of our own, not demand a strong and principled response at the international level? Justice is not a political tool — it is a moral obligation.

It is deeply unfortunate that the Malaysian government has yet to take a firm stand to demand accountability and compensation from the Russian government. Anwar’s failure to do so, despite overwhelming evidence and international consensus, reflects a lack of moral courage and leadership.

This meeting with Putin was not just a missed opportunity — it was a betrayal of the victims’ families and a stain on Malaysia’s international standing. Sadly, it is only one of many disappointments under Anwar’s tenure. The longer he remains in power through political maneuvering and ambiguity, the stronger the people’s desire becomes for real, principled political change

