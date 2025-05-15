Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar
7m

International Criminal Court (ICC) Investigation into U.S. Actions in Afghanistan (2003–2020)

UN and ICC Probes into the 2003 U.S.-Led Invasion of Iraq

UN Investigations into NATO’s 1999 Kosovo Bombing Campaign

CIA’s Extraordinary Rendition Program (2001–2009)

ICC’s Handling of Alleged French Atrocities in Mali (2012–Present)

The above is but a tiny example of how the West conducted investigations into major crimes during war and on other occassions, how they interfered in these organizations, how they threatened investigators and witheld visas to investigators.

Holland being a part of NATO can hardly be considered to be impartial with their nexus and history linking them to Apartheid and South Africa. Their obfuscation of records into their atrocities against Indonesians in places like Indoanesia is another example.

Putin was right to question the impartiality of the inquiry that found his goverment either complicit or responsible for the downing of the Malaysian Airliner MH 17 over Ukraine. The media's hysteria and complicity in reaching the conclusion Russia was responsible did not assist in an incredulous out come in that Dutch iquiry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture