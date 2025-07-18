Share

It is simple and straightforward: what Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim deems as legal and constitutional is merely a reaffirmation of the status quo, whereby he advises the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the appointment of judges after consultation with the Council of Rulers.

Anwar is clearly comfortable with this arrangement, as it preserves his influence over judicial appointments. He prefers the current system precisely because it maintains the Prime Minister’s central role in this crucial process.

However, what Anwar considers legal and constitutional is increasingly unacceptable to the general public. If the status quo continues, Anwar—and any future prime minister—will retain dominant authority in the selection of judges. This undermines the principle of judicial independence.

What the public and concerned citizens demand is a system in which the Prime Minister has no role whatsoever in the appointment of judges. The Constitution must be amended to empower the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) as the sole body responsible for advising the Agong, in consultation with the Council of Rulers.

In other words, the power to advise on judicial appointments should be transferred from the Prime Minister to the JAC, a collective body with institutional safeguards against political interference. This is essential to protect the judiciary from the whims and personal interests of the executive.

Only by implementing this structural reform can Malaysia hope to avoid a constitutional crisis and restore public trust in the judiciary. Malaysians have had enough of political meddling in judicial matters.

While former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad entrenched executive interference in the judiciary, Anwar seems poised to take it further—not just out of political expediency, but perhaps personal interest. His government’s decision not to extend the service of senior independent judges, the failure to fill judicial vacancies, the recent leak of a JAC meeting suggesting political interference, and the unresolved civil suit by his former aide Yusoff Rawther alleging sexual misconduct all raise serious questions about his motives.

Anwar may attempt some cosmetic reforms to project concern for judicial independence. But real reform requires that he relinquish his role in judicial appointments and allow the JAC to assume full responsibility.

Only then can Malaysia take a genuine step towards an independent judiciary, free from the shadow of executive power.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or go to https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: