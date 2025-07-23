Share

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it” (George Santayana)

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim thinks that he has better grasp of the nation’s history pertaining to the past judicial crisis than those who are criticising him for judicial interference.

For Anwar, the past history of the judiciary is related to VK Lingam episode in which political interference in the appointment of judges were laid bare.

It was as result of this infamous incident that the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) was established to vet the applicants for judicial appointments.

The former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohammed might have had role in defanging the judiciary, nobody is defending him.

However, much worse in judicial interference is Anwar relating to the non extension of the terms of service of the former Chief Justice Tengku Maimun and other senior and more capable judges.

Anwar deliberately sat on their extensions allowing the expiry of their terms of service.

Mahathir might have had reduced the independence of the judiciary but Anwar has rendered the judiciary much more pliant and submissive than before.

The recent appointment of the Chief Justice Wan Ahmad Farid from the Court of Appeals does not augur well for as how the government treats and rewards senior judges in the Federal Court.

Anwar’s need for pliant judiciary might be possibly related to his own case where his former aide Yusoff Rawther is filing a civil suit against him for sexual misconduct.

This is the reason why Anwar wants legal and constitutional immunity from the highest court of the country.

Mahathir might have wanted a judiciary subordinated to the executive, but Anwar has gone one step further in not only needing a submissive judiciary to the executive but to neutralise the civil case against him.

While Anwar criticises others for not understanding history of the past judicial crisis his grasp of history seems rather poor because he repeats what others have done but in a more devious manner.

The question is: if Anwar really understands the unsavoury aspects of how the judiciary was defanged in the past but why then is he repeating what others have done in much more devious ways?

