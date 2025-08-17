Share

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is proud of the fact that the government, through the efforts of the MACC under the leadership of Azam Baki, has recovered RM5 billion in the last two years.

According to Anwar, this reflects the government’s commitment to wipe out the scourge of corruption that is debilitating to the development of the nation.

Kudos to Anwar for this financial recovery—no wonder Azam was given three extensions in the past. Anwar believes Azam is fearless in going after those indulging in corruption.

But here lies the problem. If Anwar and the MACC had acted against his supporters, not merely his critics, the recovery of corruption money would have easily doubled or tripled. It is obvious that the MACC appears beholden to Anwar, targeting primarily the opposition while sparing those aligned with the prime minister and his government.

In other words, tackling corruption under the Madani government seems to apply only to individuals opposed to Anwar’s administration. The anti-corruption campaign thus comes across as political, selective, and mischievous.

Until Anwar can prove to the public that the corruption drive is impartial and objective, Malaysians will remain unconvinced by his rhetoric. Corruption is deeply entrenched in the country’s political, economic, and financial systems. Eradicating it is no easy task—especially when the fight is unevenly applied.

If Anwar is serious about combating corruption, he must first have the courage to act against his own close supporters before boasting about the government’s anti-corruption efforts.

As long as the MACC is beholden to the executive (Anwar) it will have little credibility in fighting corruption.

