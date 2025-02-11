Share

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s brief visit to the Batu Caves temple ahead of Thaipusam was not a gesture of goodwill but an act that many Hindus saw as both offensive and dismissive.

Spending only about 30 minutes at the site, Anwar failed to show genuine respect for the significance of the festival or the community gathered in devotion to Lord Murugan.

Adding to the lack of sincerity, Anwar was accompanied by Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, whose presence contributed little to the occasion.

This appeared to be an attempt to compensate for Anwar’s failure to appoint an Indian Tamil minister, a long-standing tradition.

Instead of engaging meaningfully with the Hindu community, he sidestepped protocol by not even stepping into the office of the temple, the Devasthanam.

One of the most striking contradictions in Anwar’s visit was his announcement that the government would reject the controversial religious guidelines proposed by the Islamic Department within his own office.

If he truly opposed the guidelines—which aimed to regulate Muslim participation in non-Muslim religious events—why did he allow the issue to fester before finally rejecting it?

Any ordinary Malaysian could have foreseen the divisive nature of such a proposal.

Rather than decisively shutting it down from the start, Anwar allowed it to linger, only to later present himself as the “savior” of interfaith harmony.

The way he arrived at the temple—without his usual entourage of cars, bodyguards, and police—was a calculated move to project an image of authority and arrogance.

But it was clear that this was mere optics, an attempt to impress upon the gathered Hindus that their fate in Malaysia depended on his goodwill.

Unlike former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who attended Thaipusam in full traditional Tamil attire, Anwar chose to visit in his Malay outfit, days before the actual festival, likely out of fear of alienating his Malay-Muslim base.

This visit was not about respect or solidarity but about political maneuvering. If Anwar truly cared about the Indian community, he would have made his presence felt on Thaipusam itself, rather than staging a brief, strategic appearance beforehand.

Hindus in Malaysia are not naïve; they recognize political tokenism when they see it. Anwar’s miscalculation may cost him and his PH-led coalition support in the long run.

