It borders on the absurd for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to claim that Malaysia can help cool tensions between India and Pakistan. The timing and context of his statement only highlight the disconnect between rhetoric and reality in Malaysia’s foreign policy under his leadership.

India has directly accused Pakistan of orchestrating the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 individuals—mostly Hindus—were brutally killed. The attackers are allegedly affiliated with a newly formed extremist group. This incident is just another reminder of the volatile and deeply rooted conflict over the disputed territory of Kashmir, which has led to multiple wars and a protracted history of hostility between the two nuclear-armed nations.

In 2019, India unilaterally revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, bringing the region under direct federal control. This move was widely condemned, including by former Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who openly sided with Pakistan on the issue.

While Anwar’s diplomatic gesture may seem noble on the surface, it fails to acknowledge the complex historical, political, and religious dimensions of the India-Pakistan conflict—stemming from the traumatic partition of 1947. Maintaining cordial relations with both countries is not sufficient for Malaysia to play a credible mediating role.

Domestically, Anwar’s credibility is undermined by his own political manoeuvring, particularly his tendency to exploit racial and religious sentiments for political gain. This undermines his moral authority to act as an impartial mediator in international conflicts.

Malaysia is already the official facilitator in the long-standing insurgency involving Thai Muslims in southern Thailand. Yet despite years of hosting peace talks and Anwar’s own promises since becoming prime minister in 2022, no meaningful progress has been made. The violence and suffering in the southern provinces continue unabated, calling into question Malaysia’s efficacy as a neutral and effective mediator.

If Anwar cannot help resolve a conflict in a neighbouring country with which Malaysia shares ethnic and religious affinities, how can he realistically expect to play a role in the deeply entrenched India-Pakistan dispute?

Moreover, Anwar’s credibility took a further hit when his government forcefully relocated a 130-year-old Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur to make way for a mosque. Actions like this only deepen perceptions of bias and diminish his standing as an objective international statesman.

India, while maintaining diplomatic niceties with Malaysia, is acutely aware of the underlying tensions and inconsistencies in Malaysia’s foreign policy. What Anwar needs most is not grand declarations, but honesty and transparency in articulating Malaysia’s international stance.

I did not always agree with Mahathir, but at least he was forthright about where he stood on issues involving India and Pakistan—regardless of his personal background.

