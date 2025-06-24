Share

There are growing doubts over whether Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will even complete his first term in office—let alone seek a second.

Expectations of a second term are mostly driven by loyalists and cheerleaders, who argue that reforms are still on the horizon but may require more time. The common excuse is that Anwar must first navigate complex ideological and political differences among his coalition partners before reaching consensus on key reforms.

Anwar himself has repeatedly claimed that the reform agenda remains intact, but its implementation will take time. Implicit in his remarks is the suggestion that a second term may be necessary to realize more substantive, particularly institutional, reforms.

Even a minor one percent increase in the Madani government’s popularity is being overly celebrated by his supporters. Yet among all recent prime ministers, Anwar’s popularity has declined as rapidly as it rose.

Today, Anwar’s indecisive stance on various issues has rendered him a serious liability to the nation’s stability and well-being. The viability of his continued leadership is increasingly being questioned.

Despite frantic attempts to bolster his leadership—and, by extension, his bid for a second term—signs are emerging that the sooner Anwar steps down, the better it may be for the country. His most ardent defenders, both within his party and the ruling coalition, are increasingly relying on manipulated data and exaggerated achievements to justify his tenure.

Even if Anwar manages to complete his full term, the growing calls for him to resign cannot be ignored. Malaysia’s foreign debt has reached the trillions, not mere billions, contrary to official claims. Investment figures remain murky, based more on pledges and MoUs than actual inflows.

Corruption, already endemic, appears to be on the rise. The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) seems reluctant to pursue high-profile cases, particularly in Sabah. Concerns are mounting that the MACC may be weaponized to selectively persecute critics of the Madani government.

Freedom of the media is more restricted than ever. Meanwhile, the judiciary—constitutionally independent—faces growing threats. While the executive branch claims non-interference in judicial appointments, many fear otherwise.

The civil suit brought by Anwar’s former aide, Yusoff Rawther, on allegations of sexual misconduct, and the subsequent constitutional questions raised in court, have added legal and political complications. The Court of Appeal’s decision to allow a full hearing has further postponed the suit, fuelling speculation that the government may attempt to influence key judicial appointments.

Notably, several senior judicial appointments remain unfilled, including that of the Chief Justice. Critics previously condemned former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for strengthening federal control over judicial appointments. Ironically, under this so-called “reform” government, there are renewed fears that similar interference could occur, particularly in the filling of senior positions.

Given the government’s faltering performance, an independent judiciary may be Malaysia’s last hope for justice and accountability.

