Out of the frying pan into the fire. Malaysia's ' so called elites and their educated' classes seem to be anything but that.

After tossing out Dr. Mahathir calling him all sorts of names, they hitched their poltical wagons shamelessley onto the American Regime Change train to nowhere and finally got their messiah in Anwar Ibrahim: "Reformasi" and "Democrasi" quickly turning into 'Pengkhianat' and 'penipu'. Nothig seems to go right for the insatiable and confused Non Malays in Malaysia.

Perhaps when Anwar falls this time which is very likely, Mahathir's return will turn into a nightmare for the non Malays, except that there are rumours that his daughter Marina has already whispered into his ears, "Ambiga". Now if thats not a curse upon the people of Malaysia, then a million fleas under their armpits may be the only solution and awakening for them.

