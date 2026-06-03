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Research by the Malaysian thinktank IDEAS has estimated that approximately 238 political appointments have been made under the Madani administration to late 2025, spanning a large number of federal statutory bodies and government-linked companies.

These are primarily politicians, party loyalists, and allies from the ruling Madani coalition (mainly PKR, DAP, Amanah, UMNO, and other partners) appointed to chair or board positions in federal statutory bodies (FSBs) and some government-linked companies (GLCs).

The Marina controversy where Skudai assemblywoman Marina Ibrahim was offered a chairmanship of a statutory body should concern Malaysians not because of one individual politician, but because it exposes how deeply normalised political patronage has become.

Johor DAP chairman Teo Nie Ching later publicly admitted that she had intended to propose Marina for the chairmanship of a statutory body if the electoral results proved unfavourable. According to Teo, the move was meant as recognition for Marina’s service and as an assurance that the party would continue supporting her regardless of the election outcome.

This is concerning because it illustrates how public institutions are being treated as extensions of party influence and control. This is no different from the old UMNO era patronage politics, which still persists in the ‘unity government’ today.

The Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) tracks these via its Pantau Kuasa initiative and platform (pantaukuasa.com). Its March 2026 report “Who Sits at the Table: From Political to Public Appointees in Malaysia’s Federal Statutory Bodies” (covering data up to October 2025) identified 222 political appointments to FSBs and 16 to GLCs, totaling ~238 under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration since late 2022.

The definition of a political appointment refers to Individuals with clear political affiliations including current and former MPs, state assembly members, party officials, or close allies, placed in board/chair roles, often without strong emphasis on merit-based criteria. Many FSB chair positions, 78% in IDEAS reviewed sample lacked clear qualification standards.

These political appointments spiked in bursts, the latest in August–October 2025). They are concentrated in certain ministries and used to build coalition cohesion. Earlier data (up to ~2024) showed lower numbers (~95), with UMNO often receiving a notable share alongside PKR/DAP/Amanah.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government initially terminated many prior political appointees upon taking office in 2022 and pledged reforms, but the practice of political appointments continued as a tool for political management, similar to previous administrations.

A comprehensive public list of all 238 names is maintained in the IDEAS Pantau Kuasa database. (My quick examination found a number of political appointees missing, which means there are many more). If you look at the visualization section of the database, one will see that a massive volume of the government is actually run by political appointees, rather than the executive government. People are making decisions about your lives, freedoms, and social rules without any transparency, and responsibility to citizens. This is part of what some would call the ‘deep state’.

A map from the IDEAS Pantau Kuasa database of political appointees across government.

According to Aliran, some notable people carrying great powers include Nooryana Najwa Najib (daughter of former PM Najib Razak, linked to UMNO youth) to Matrade board; various ex-ministers or loyalists to bodies like MATRADE, MARA, or other agencies. You can search for individual names here.

IDEAS states that these roles often involve oversight of significant public funds, regulation, pensions, industry development, etc. Critics (including IDEAS, Bersih, and C4) argue they risk patronage, reduce independence/performance, and undermine reform pledges, even if fewer than under some prior governments. The report recommends merit-based criteria, independent screening, and transparency.

The Senate would be a good body for screening and could be reformed for this purpose under a direct voting system by citizens of each state.

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