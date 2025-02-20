Share

The DAP has often been seen as the most united and well-organized political party in the country.

Its stance on issues affecting non-Malay rights gave it an electoral edge over parties like the MCA, Gerakan, and MIC.

The party reached the height of its political influence in the 2008 general elections when five states, including Penang, fell to the opposition coalition, Pakatan Rakyat (PR).

However, the party’s fortunes shifted when it assumed government control in Penang, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan after the 2008 elections, and later federal power as part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in 2018 and 2022.

Once in power, DAP could no longer openly criticize government policies as it did when in opposition, leading to perceptions of diminished party dynamism.

The current internal conflicts are not rooted in ideological or generational differences but are driven by struggles for power, positions, and perks.

Senior leaders have sought greater influence within the party’s government role, while younger leaders have shown a willingness to cooperate with Malay leaders, including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In the run-up to the 2023 state elections, the senior leadership wielded significant control through the powerful five-man selection committee.

In Penang, certain state leaders were barred from contesting, undermining the authority of the Chief Minister.

Similarly, an outspoken Indian leader in Selangor was dropped from the 2022 parliamentary elections for not aligning with senior leaders.

This pattern repeated in Penang, where certain Indian leaders were replaced by loyalists of the senior faction.

The power dynamics were further illustrated when younger leaders gained control of key party positions, including the Penang chairmanship.

Senior leaders, some of whom were denied federal ministerial roles, began stepping back from challenging the new leadership.

The decision of certain senior leaders not to run for positions in the upcoming Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections suggests a retreat from their internal battles.

In reality, neither faction is fighting to uphold the party’s earlier ideals centered on “Malaysian Malaysia.”

Both factions have largely moved away from those principles.

Labeling the DAP as “MCA 2.0” is not without merit, as even the MCA has been striving to break free from its political stagnation.

The conflict within the DAP today is fundamentally about power, not ideology.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

