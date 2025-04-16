Share

The first Chinese immigrants to settle in Malaya arrived from Guangdong and Fujian provinces in the 10th century. Larger numbers followed in the 15th through 17th centuries, as trade between China and the Malay Peninsula expanded.

Trade and cultural exchange between China and the Malay Archipelago (including present-day Malaya) date back centuries, with evidence of Chinese presence as early as the 3rd century BC.

The first documented wave of Chinese immigrants, originating from Guangdong and Fujian, arrived in the 10th century.

The Ming emperor's reopening of trade routes led to a significant influx of Chinese in the 15th through 17th centuries.

The Dutch occupation in the 17th and 18th centuries, and later the British settlements in Penang (1786) and Singapore (1819), further influenced and spurred Chinese immigration.

British Malaya: The discovery of tin deposits in British Malaya led to the involvement of Chinese immigrants in the tin mining industry, resulting in economic growth and increased community size.

Currently, the population of Malaysia is 34,059 million and there are 6,858 million Chinese. Almost all the shops, factories, property developments and many other services are controlled by the Chinese.

China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years since 2009.

Malaysia Imports from China was US$64.78 Billion during 2024, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.

Malaysia Exports to China was US$41.01 Billion during 2024, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.

Malaysia has US$ 23.77 billion trade surplus with China.

US President Trump has imposed tariffs on almost all the countries around the world. He did not expect his tariffs to hurt US.

Unlike US, China wants to trade with as many countries as possible. China trades with over 200 countries, regions, and territories. While the exact number can fluctuate, it's clear that China engages in significant economic relationships with a vast array of nations across the globe.

International trade offers significant economic benefits that make it a valuable and often necessary practice for most nations. Trade expands markets, allows access to goods and services unavailable domestically, and fosters specialization, ultimately leading to higher living standards and more efficient economies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here yesterday evening for a state visit to Malaysia. Xi was warmly welcomed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

In a written statement released upon his arrival, Xi expressed the hope for fruitful outcomes from the visit that would usher in a new "Golden 50 Years" for bilateral relations.

The two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2024. In 2023, Xi met with Anwar in Beijing, where the two sides agreed to jointly build a China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

Malaysia is the second leg of Xi's ongoing tour of Southeast Asia, which will also take him to Cambodia later this week. The visit is his second trip to Malaysia as the Chinese head of state.

During the visit, Xi will discuss with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Prime Minister Anwar bilateral relations, as well as international and regional issues of common concern.

"The visit by President Xi would continue to strengthen bilateral ties and expand strategic collaboration between the two countries," said Lee Pei May, a political expert at the International Islamic University Malaysia.

"Malaysia and China are neighbors whose relationship will continue to strengthen, capable of enduring both tests of time and adversity," Lee added.

China has remained Malaysia's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years, with the volume hitting an all-time high of 212.04 billion U.S. dollars in 2024. In recent years, Malaysia's tropical fruits such as durian, mangosteen and jackfruit have become increasingly popular among Chinese consumers.

In a signed article published in Malaysian media ahead of his arrival, Xi described China and Malaysia as "friendly neighbors across the sea."

He urged both sides to "keep a firm grip" on the strategic helm that guides bilateral friendship, highlighting how China and Malaysia made the decision to establish diplomatic ties more than half a century ago by "breaking through the gloom of the Cold War."

"China will work with Malaysia and other ASEAN countries to combat the undercurrents of geopolitical and camp-based confrontation, as well as the counter currents of unilateralism and protectionism, in keeping with the historical trend of peace and development," Xi wrote.

Malaysia was the first ASEAN country to establish diplomatic relations with China. It currently holds the ASEAN chairmanship for 2025.

Azmi Hassan, a senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research, a local research institute, noted that China continues to benefit Malaysia and its other ASEAN trade partners, particularly through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative, which provides stable and long-term access to the Chinese market.

Xi's visit comes at an opportune time to strengthen economic and trade ties amid global uncertainties, Hassan said.

In the first quarter of this year, ASEAN maintained its position as China's largest trading partner, with total trade reaching 1.71 trillion yuan (234.17 billion dollars) and accounting for 16.6 percent of China's total foreign trade, according to China's General Administration of Customs.

The significance of President Xi's visit goes beyond bilateral relations, said Ong Tee Keat, president of the Belt and Road Initiative Caucus for Asia Pacific.

"It will greatly impact ASEAN-China relations, injecting new momentum into regional development and stability," he said.

