Share

Putra Jaya this afternoon will be celebrating Malaysia’s rise in the Press Freedom Index from 107 in 2024 to 88. The reality is that Malaysia’s absolute score has moved from 52.07 in 2024 to 56.09 in the 2025 rankings. Malaysia’s rise in the press freedom index is partly the result of press freedom deteriorating quicker than Malaysia in other parts of the world.

This according to the Reporters without Borders survey calculations indicates that press freedom is on the improve in Malaysia.

The political indicator scored 44.66 in 92nd place in world ranking, marginally better than 2024 with 44.36 in 166th place. The economic indicator scored 48.7 (66th place) in 2025 from 45.63 (82nd place). The legal indicator scored 46.26 (81st place) from 34.04 (156th place), a massive improvement. The social indicator scored 62.72 (81st place) from 52.62 (119th place), another massive increase, and the safety indicator scored at 78.16 (90th place), a drop from 83.72 (67th place) in 2024.

RSF did caution Malaysia’s ranking with the following comments; Many mainstream media outlets are openly partisan, and newsrooms mainly toe the line of whatever government is in power. The government exerts a great deal of political pressure to deter the media from tackling sensitive subjects or from criticising politicians and government officials. The authorities are after investigative reporters, and the monarchy is an extremely sensitive subject, as are discussions on race and religion. The government has hardened its crackdown against the “3R” (Race, Religion and Royalty) offences, which has resulted in the arrest and punishment of several people for their online comments. Recent threats to journalism have included prosecutions involving huge expenses, police searches of media outlet headquarters, disregard for the confidentiality of sources, and expulsions of foreign reporters or whistleblowers.

According to RSF, “the Index questionnaire is filled out by respondents from diverse backgrounds (journalists, bloggers, academics, legal experts, etc.) whom we select based on their expertise on the Malaysian media environment”. We don’t know how wide this survey was, and can only assume it wasn’t skewed with bias.

The major concern is the above results will encourage the authorities to continue their oppressive approach to journalists, bloggers, activists, and the media in general. They will view this latest press freedom index result as an endorsment.

A straw poll on X

Subscribe Below: