Share

26th December 2024

When a government indulges in bad governance, abuse of power, and corruption, it is not just an administrative failure—it is a betrayal of the people’s trust and a direct attack on the future of the nation. In Sabah, the youth cannot afford to stand idly by while their future is plundered and their voices silenced. As the torchbearers of tomorrow, the youth must step up, take responsibility, and play a decisive, relentless, and fearless role in reshaping the direction of Sabah.

The youth in Sabah must demand nothing less than good governance—governance that is transparent, accountable, and rooted in integrity. Corruption is not just a flaw; it is a cancer that eats away at economic progress, perpetuates poverty, and destroys public trust. Abuse of power is not merely a political failure; it is a crime against the aspirations of the people, especially the young, whose dreams are stifled under a system that rewards the corrupt and punishes the honest.

A Call to Action

*If the government continues to ignore the cries of the people, the youth must take matters into their own hands—not through violence, but through powerful, peaceful resistance. Peaceful demonstrations must become a tool of accountability, signaling that the people will no longer tolerate complacency, corruption, and incompetence.

Beyond protests, the youth must educate and mobilize their communities, ensuring the electorate understands the critical importance of electing leaders who are visionary, competent, and ethical. It is not enough to settle for leaders who are merely popular or well-connected; Sabah deserves leaders who are bold, capable, and determined to drive meaningful change.

The youth must also realize that change begins with them. Sitting on the sidelines is no longer an option. They must actively participate in politics, organize movements, and challenge the status quo to ensure their voices are heard. If Sabah is to rise from the grip of bad governance and corruption, the youth must become the architects of that transformation.

A Warning to Leaders

*To those in power who engage in corruption and abuse, know this: the patience of the people is not infinite, and the youth are watching. Your failure to govern with integrity is not just a stain on your legacy—it is a direct threat to Sabah’s future. The day is coming when accountability will no longer be optional, and the youth will lead that reckoning.

A Vision for Sabah

*The future of Sabah cannot be left in the hands of those who exploit it for personal gain. It must be forged by a generation of youth who refuse to accept mediocrity, corruption, or incompetence. Sabah has the potential to thrive economically, socially, and environmentally—but only under leaders who prioritize the people over their own interests.

This is not just a responsibility—it is an obligation. The youth of Sabah must rise to the occasion, fight relentlessly for justice and good governance, and build a future where every Sabahan can thrive with dignity and opportunity. Anything less is unacceptable.

Daniel John Jambun

President

Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia foundation (BoPiMaFo)

Subscribe Below: