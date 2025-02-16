Share

Comment: The general financial state of online news portals is very poor. Many are folding up and its hard to get good journalists with the low salaries paid. This is destroying the freedom of the press. Even the person who wrote the article below has to hide their identity.

From Focus Malaysia by a “contributor”

Letter to editor

IMAGINE this: A journalist writes glowing stories about a corporation. Then, when the corporation refuses to hire a public relations (PR) firm linked to the media which the journalist works for, suddenly, negative articles appear.

Coincidence? Hardly. This is happening in Malaysia, turning journalism into a business, not a profession.

Some Malaysian journalists – especially industry veterans – now wear two hats. Sometimes, they report the news. Sometimes, they run PR outfits. And they are not even moonlighting but doing it openly but often do so officially under the ambit of the media group which pay their salaries.

They go around pitching their “services” to corporations or politicians, promising favourable coverage. But when they are turned down, their tone changes. Suddenly, their news reports take on a more critical slant, targeting the same organisations or individuals that refused to pay up.

Lines of ethics blurred

This is not journalism. This is media extortion!

The Fourth Estate is supposed to serve the public. Their role is to ask tough questions, uncover truths and hold the powerful to account. But when they start double-hatting, who are they really serving? The public? Or their own bank accounts?

This conflict of interest isn’t even hidden anymore. It’s done openly in the industry. Some journalists have blurred the lines between news and paid influence so much so that the public can no longer tell the difference.

When an article praises a company, is it because the company is truly newsworthy – or because money changed hands?

And we are not even talking about side hustles. Some major media organisations are involved in the game and they do so with impunity.

Take Bernama, Malaysia’s national news agency. It should set the gold standard for ethical journalism.

Instead, it has its own media relations and events arm. Based on its rate card, its “Publicity and Promotion” package starts at RM50,000. Event news coverage with a maximum of three photos costs RM12,000.

How can Malaysians trust a news agency that is both reporting and selling influence at the same time?

Bernama is not alone. Several media companies in Malaysia – mainstream mind you – openly offer clients advertising and promotions, including strategic media placements, all eventually bundled as the ultimate news content.

In fact, many of these companies operate in an even more insidious manner—while technically legal, they deliberately keep a low profile to facilitate ethically questionable dealings.

When the same media house delivers both news and PR, can the public trust that the information they receive is truly independent?

Gone are the days when paid content was clearly indicated such as having “advertorial” or “branded content” prominently displayed on the news articles.

These days, readers, viewers and listeners can hardly tell if a content is paid for or is truly a bona fide piece that has stood rigorous newsworthiness scrutiny.

Accountability compromised

This issue isn’t just about media ethics – it affects everyone. When journalists and their employers can be bought, independent reporting becomes meaningless.

The credibility of the media gets eroded, leaving the public to question whether news is being reported based on its significance or because someone paid for it.

As a result, Malaysians are being misled. What is published may not necessarily be the truth but rather a carefully crafted narrative shaped by financial transactions. Readers assume they are consuming objective journalism when in reality, they could be reading paid spin.

For corporations and individuals targeted by these pseudo-PR firms, the stakes are even higher. Many now face an unspoken pressure to engage PR services from certain journalists or risk negative coverage. This is media blackmail!

Ultimately, the biggest casualty is accountability. When “journalists” and “media platforms” prioritise profit over principles, the press loses its role as a check on power.

Instead of exposing wrongdoing or scrutinising decisions that affect the public, media becomes a tool for those willing to pay for favourable coverage.

In the end, it is not just companies or individuals that suffer – it is the entire nation that loses its ability to distinguish truth from manipulation. – Feb 16, 2025

Weeping veteran journo

Kuala Lumpur

