Recently, Digital Minister Gobind Singh launched the digitalisation efforts of the Penang Hindu Endowments Board. He stated that his ministry would expedite the digitalisation of Hindu temples nationwide to enable devotees to better track temple activities.

While digitalisation is welcome not only in the religious sphere but across all sectors of Malaysian society, it might not be the immediate priority for Hindu temples at this juncture.

There is no harm in proceeding with digitalisation. However, what is far more urgent is the proper identification and registration of all Hindu temples in the country — both registered and unregistered. Such a move is crucial to ensure that no Hindu temple is left vulnerable to accusations of illegality, especially in light of the recent controversy surrounding the relocation of the 130-year-old Dewi Sri Patharakaliamman Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur to make way for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Masjid Madani project.

Ironically, it was Anwar who dispatched Gobind, alongside other Indian “Madani” loyalists, to oversee the temple’s relocation. Gobind, in his capacity as the so-called Indian representative in government, failed to effectively defend the interests of the Hindu community. Rather than standing firm against the characterisation of the temple as “illegal,” he acquiesced to Anwar’s directive, alongside other Indian figures in DAP, PKR, and MIC.

Gobind’s failure to understand the historical significance of the Dewi Sri Patharakaliamman temple and his unwillingness to oppose its relocation exposed a critical weakness in leadership. His silence during such a crucial moment forfeits his moral claim to represent the Indian community.

If Gobind could not defend the sanctity of a 130-year-old temple, his sudden enthusiasm for the digitalisation of Hindu temples rings hollow. It raises the question: can leaders who fail to protect the dignity and self-respect of the Indian community be trusted to lead meaningful reforms?

To be clear, I am not opposed to the digitalisation of Hindu temples — it is necessary and inevitable. However, before embracing such initiatives, the government must prioritise addressing the derogatory labelling of temples as “illegal.”

I remain doubtful that Gobind or other Indian leaders within the PH-led coalition have the courage to defend Hindu temples that continue to be unjustly vilified.

I urge Gobind to realign his priorities and focus on the urgent needs of Hindu temples in Malaysia.

