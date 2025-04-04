Share

The recent forced relocation of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliaman Hindu Temple in Kuala Lumpur underscores a troubling pattern in Malaysia’s governance: the systematic sidelining of Hindu places of worship under the guise of legality.

The government’s reluctance to acknowledge the historical significance of these temples exposes a deeper issue—political expediency at the cost of minority rights.

The fate of Hindu temples in Malaysia, especially those lacking formal land ownership, has long been precarious.

Many of these temples predate the country’s land registration system, colonial-era governance structures, and even Merdeka itself.

Yet, rather than recognizing their historical and cultural value, successive governments—both federal and state—have chosen to label them as “illegal.”

This convenient classification allows authorities to selectively enforce demolitions or relocations, often to appease majoritarian sentiments.

The case of the 130-year-old Hindu temple in Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur, is particularly alarming.

Built long before land ownership laws were formalized, the temple stood as a testament to the deep roots of the Indian community in Malaysia.

However, when Anwar Ibrahim’s government decided to construct Masjid Madani on the same site, the temple was summarily dismissed. Its historical significance was cast aside in favor of a project that aligns with the ruling coalition’s need to reinforce its religious and ethnic allegiances.

Adding to the irony, Anwar himself participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of the mosque on March 27, 2025—the same date that, 27 years earlier, saw the controversial sealing of the Hindu temple in Kampung Rawa, Penang, to prevent interfaith tensions.

Back then, Anwar, as deputy prime minister, was allegedly involved in pressuring the Hindu community to accept the state’s resolution.

Decades later, his administration appears to be following the same script.

Yet, even as the government continues to politicize places of worship, ordinary Malaysians often demonstrate a different reality.

Just a week after the temple in Kuala Lumpur was forced to relocate, another Hindu temple—the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple—alongside three mosques in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, extended humanitarian aid to victims of a gas pipeline explosion.

The temple even opened its compound for Muslim victims to perform their prayers.

This spontaneous act of unity among religious institutions exposes the hypocrisy of politicians who weaponize race and religion for political gain.

If grassroots religious communities can come together in times of crisis without concern for race or creed, why do politicians continue to stoke division?

The underlying issue is not merely about land ownership or legality—it is about a deliberate strategy to reinforce majoritarian supremacy. Successive governments have found it politically advantageous to sustain the narrative of “illegal” Hindu temples rather than resolving their status.

Some private developers have taken a more progressive approach, allocating land and even constructing temples as part of their developments.

Yet, state and federal authorities largely refuse to do the same, using the precarious status of these temples as leverage in political maneuvering.

Anwar’s decision to relocate the temple in Kuala Lumpur was not an administrative necessity—it was a calculated move to appease the dominant Malay-Muslim electorate.

However, his overtures may be too little, too late. Despite his efforts, Malay support continues to shift towards the opposition Perikatan Nasional, exposing the futility of his attempts to reclaim lost ground.

In his desperation to reinforce his majoritarian credentials, Anwar has alienated the very communities that once saw him as a leader of reform. His rhetoric of inclusivity and multiculturalism now rings hollow in the face of actions that prioritize one faith over others.

As the saying goes, a wounded tiger is more dangerous than a healthy one. In Anwar’s struggle to consolidate power, the displacement of minority heritage sites is just another casualty.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman Urimai

March 3, 2025

Subscribe Below: