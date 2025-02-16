Hoping that no more clowns are appointed ambo to the US

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has revealed that the government has already identified the candidate for Malaysia’s next envoy to the United States.

Upon his return from a foreign trip to Bahrain, Anwar plans to seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to obtain royal assent for the appointment.

No clues have been provided regarding the chosen candidate’s identity, raising speculation.

It is hoped that the appointment will not come from Anwar’s close circle of advisors, including his daughter Nurul Izzah.

Former Member of Parliament Ong Kian Ming has suggested that Anwar might consider someone from this group, but such a political appointment would be ill-advised.

Malaysia should avoid a repeat of the appointment of former US Ambassador Nazri Aziz, who stepped down earlier this month.

His appointment was criticized as a political reward rather than a merit-based decision.

Nazri’s controversial display of a “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) banner during his tenure raised concerns about his insensitivity to Malaysia’s policy of neutrality and independence in foreign relations.

Malaysia has a deep pool of seasoned diplomats, and it would be prudent to select a senior career diplomat for this high-profile role.

A professional with extensive experience, education, and expertise would better serve Malaysia’s interests in Washington.

Appointing politicians or close friends to ambassadorial roles has often led to diplomatic missteps.

Anwar must avoid repeating these mistakes to ensure Malaysia’s foreign policy is represented with professionalism and integrity.

The time has come to end the practice of appointing political allies and family members to crucial diplomatic roles.

Let the next US envoy reflect Malaysia’s dedication to diplomacy over politics.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

