Share

Even though Malaysia Hindu Association (MHS) is registered under corporation law, it has the right to call the National Meeting on 6th April 2025 to unite Hindu Temple representatives.

The main objective of this conference is to discuss the legal status of existence in many Hindu temples are unregistered. This is not the mistake of temple administration, but the problem caused by administrative confusion.

The main topic of debate includes controversy regarding the condition of Devi Sri Badrakaliamman Temple in Masjid India and its transfer.

Vice President of Rights David Marshall demands government action to remove some Hindu temples marked as "illegal" on Google Maps.

This is so inexperienced and unrealistic. The statement has been filed regardless of the historical and socio-political backgrounds of Hindu temples in Malaysia, regardless of how they appear.

These are mostly temples built in private gardens during immigration.

The legal status of temples is not due to the personal decision of administrative groups. On contrary, the problem created by the decisions made by state and municipal officials.

The government is classifying temples as "illegal" according to the convenience. But thus indifferently deny historical violations of justice and administration banning temples from getting legal recognition.

130 years old Devi Sri Badrakaliamman Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Masjid India is an example for this.

This temple didn't become "illegal" because it didn't try to get legal recognition. On the contrary, the reason is that Kuala Lumpur Municipal Corporation (DBKL) officials denied the registration action for this.

Because of that, is this temple still considered "illegal"? Or did the DBKL plan and implement it as a political decision with the religious and ethnic sentiments of the majority?

One more trouble to this situation is that this temple land was sold to Jagel Trading. What is the purpose of this?

Even though some praised Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as a Gandhi-Mandela politician, it is sad that the temple has accepted the official description of "illegal".

What was the need to accept this decision without his in-depth study? This seems to be an attempt to pacify majority political forces.

Some law experts have confirmed the legality of this temple based on its historical basis. Also, is Jaquel Trading's land procurement legal? The question has also been raised.

But some legislators, some Indian representatives in the government have taken a miraculous stand of praising for being in favor of this temple transfer.

Malaysia Hindu Association (MHS) portrays itself as the main organization representing all Hindu temples. But since it is a volunteer organization (NGO), its authority is under limit.

Membership post at MHS is mostly symbolic. Also, differences of opinion within its organization have further affected the performance of MHS in solving problems faced by Hindu temples.

The effort of conducting the MHS national level Hindu temple delegates is commendable, but will it bring any change in the end? This is suspicious.

Government's refusal to set up National Hindu Endowments Board, ensures government refuses to show real efforts to solve these temple related issues.

Even though the idea about this was imposed in the past, no administration has the political power to implement it.

Meanwhile, the National Unity Ministry does not have the ability to provide strong advice to the Hindu community.

It's minister or deputy minister should avoid saying this government is not accessible.

Although there is doubt that the MHS crowd will get trivial change, there is no weapon that this is the first attempt to ensure the unity of Hindus.

It has its limitations and challenges. But MHS should appreciate making an effort first.

Its leaders should thank first for their voice against the majority political challenges faced by the Hindu community.

Challenges facing Hindu Temples in Malaysia: Legality, relocation and representation

The Malaysian Hindu Sangam (MHS), though registered under the Companies Act, has every right to call for a national meeting of Hindu temple representatives on April 6, 2025.

The purpose of this gathering is to discuss the legal status of Hindu places of worship, many of which remain unregistered due to bureaucratic obstacles rather than any fault of their own.

A key issue on the agenda is the ongoing controversy surrounding the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliaman Hindu Temple in Masjid India.

The temple’s location and proposed relocation have sparked heated debate, particularly in light of Urimai’s Deputy Chairman, David Marshel’s, recent call for the government to remove Google Maps labels that mark certain Hindu temples as “illegal.”

This labeling is a deeply insensitive and misleading act, failing to acknowledge the historical and socio-political circumstances that led to the establishment of these temples, many of which were built on private plantations during the colonial era.

The question of legality is not determined by the temples or their management committees alone but is often a consequence of decisions made by state or municipal authorities.

The government’s convenient classification of temples as “illegal” ignores the historical injustices and bureaucratic hurdles that have prevented many temples from obtaining official status.

Take, for instance, the 130-year-old Dewi Sri Pathrakaliaman Temple in Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur. It was not the temple’s refusal to seek legal recognition that rendered it “illegal,” but rather the deliberate inaction of authorities, particularly Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), which obstructed its registration.

The underlying question is this: was the temple’s continued “illegal” status a failure of its management or a calculated political decision by DBKL to appease majoritarian religious and ethnic sentiments?

Adding to this complexity, the sale of the temple land to Jakel Trading raises further concerns about the motivations behind the relocation.

Regrettably, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, often hailed as a Gandhi-Mandela figure, accepted the narrative that the temple was illegal without thoroughly investigating its origins. By doing so, he has seemingly prioritized appeasing dominant ethno-religious forces over protecting the rights of minority religious communities.

Some legal experts have argued for the legitimacy of the temple based on its historical presence, predating both Malaysia’s independence and the establishment of DBKL. They have also questioned the legality of the land purchase by Jakel Trading.

However, despite these arguments, some of these lawyers praised certain individuals within the government, including Indian representatives for endorsing the relocation.

As for the MHS, it often presents itself as the authoritative body representing all Hindu temples in Malaysia. However, its status as a non-governmental organization (NGO) means it lacks real enforcement power.

Membership in the MHS is largely symbolic, and internal conflicts within the organization have further weakened its ability to effectively address the challenges facing Hindu temples.

While MHS’s efforts to convene a national gathering are commendable, it remains uncertain whether the meeting will lead to any significant policy changes.

The government’s refusal to establish a National Hindu Endowments Board is another indication of its reluctance to address Hindu temple-related issues comprehensively.

This idea has been raised before, but successive administrations have lacked the political will to implement it. Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Unity remains ill-equipped to meaningfully advise the Hindu community in the country.

The minster or the deputy minister should refrain from saying that the formation of a National Hindu Endowments Board is not on the agenda of the Madani government.

While skepticism about the MHS meeting’s potential impact is warranted, it still marks an important step toward greater unity and collective action among Hindus in Malaysia.

Despite its limitations, the MHS’s initiative deserves recognition, and its leaders should be commended for taking the first step in confronting the challenges posed by majoritarian politics.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman Urimai

April 1, 2025

Subscribe Below: