Share

Penang, 13 May 2025 – Professor Dr. Ramasamy has been instructed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to appear at the MACC headquarters in Penang on 12 May 2025 (yesterday). Upon his arrival, he was informed that he would be charged at the Butterworth Sessions Court under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009 on Wednesday, 14 May 2025.

We believe the charges are linked to the procurement of the Golden Chariot in 2017 and welfare assistance distributed to the public through the Penang Hindu Endowments Board (PHEB). These matters have repeatedly been used by detractors to discredit Prof. Ramasamy since 2017 and were long ago brought to the attention of the MACC.

We understand that MACC officers in Penang are acting under instructions from Putrajaya. It is no coincidence that these charges emerge just as Prof. Ramasamy has been openly critical of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, particularly on issues such as nepotism and governance.

In our view, these charges are clearly politically motivated. We are aware that certain DAP leaders have been persistently lobbying the MACC to pursue this case. With Indian voters increasingly distancing themselves from so-called multiracial parties like PKR and DAP, it appears that the MADANI government feels compelled to silence dissenting voices.

Prof. Ramasamy and URIMAI will fight these allegations in a court of law, and we believe the truth will ultimately prevail. Those in power may attempt to use state institutions to intimidate and suppress critics, but they must remember—power is not permanent.

If Prime Minister Anwar and the MADANI regime believe they can silence Prof. Ramasamy with politically driven charges, they are gravely mistaken.

URIMAI and Prof. Ramasamy remain committed to challenging this regime with greater resolve than ever before.

*Satees Muniandy*

*Secretary*

*URIMAI Interim Council*

Subscribe Below: