Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar
3h

I wish him the best. But Hindu and Tamil organizations, religious ad political are peppered with a history of misappropriation of member funds. I will have to presume he is innocent unltil the court proves otherwise. The Malaysian government is not "corrupt". Its people are the ones wh exist in a culture of corruption "bayar pintu" and complain when they don't get what they believe they deserve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture