Murray Hunter

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James anuar
4d

This kind of writing is much better exposing the daily issues that the public not aware of.

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Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
4dEdited

In the prevailing discourse on educational malpractice within Malaysia, a pernicious tendency endures. The Malaysian government is routinely stereotyped as the chief architect of systemic fraud, even as the pivotal agency of communities drawn from Malaysian migrant stock, pre-eminently those of Chinese descent, is discreetly elided from scrutiny.

This selective indictment has gravely compromised the reputational standing of distinguished foreign universities, among them Monash University (Australia), the University of London, and the University of Newcastle, together with a host of peer institutions that forged collaborative arrangements with Sunway University. Such alliances have extended to luminaries of the academic firmament, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and the University of California, thereby ensnaring them in the widening scandal. ("College Admission Blues"-Netflix)

Motivated by the relentless quest for the international education dollar, several of these august bodies, most conspicuously Monash and Newcastle, have quietly attenuated their academic standards. The CMI is but the tip of a very large iceberg that has roped in members of the British Royal Family into its disreputable circle of deceit and corruption. And we thought HRH Prince Andrew was an exception.

Candidates who would otherwise have failed to satisfy entry thresholds have been shepherded across the requisite hurdles through an array of expedients: bespoke “getting-over-the-hurdle” examinations, remedial courses, and repeated opportunities for resit. The calculus was transparent: a larger cohort of fee-paying students from markets such as Malaysia could thereby be enticed to Australian campuses, there to acquire “prestige qualifications” with minimal exertion. Nor has the distortion been confined to undergraduate provision.

The doctoral research of two Malaysian Constitutional Law PhD candidates, ostensibly their own, has been shown upon closer inspection to have been directed and substantially authored by supervisors linked to non-governmental organizations that sponsored the students and maintained close institutional ties to Monash itself. The same with respect to a prominent Chinese Malaysian NGO whose thesis written at a British university at its local campus was "co authored" without the admission of the fact. It was virtually written in large part and researched by her 'supervisor".

Regrettably, the Australian authorities have evinced little appetite for scrutinizing these “bums-on-seats” enterprises, their misconduct shielded by the billions such operations remit annually to the national treasury.

Meanwhile, the sustained vilification of Malaysia’s domestic education system, principally by Chinese and, to a lesser extent, Indian advocacy groups bankrolled by foreign NGOs, has diverted attention from the deeper fraud.

Figures of the calibre of Jeffrey Cheah, possessed of formidable political connections and ample resources, have proved adept at burnishing their images through precisely these collaborative ventures. It is high time that Malaysia’s Chinese and Indian communities, exemplified by individuals such as Tommy Thomas, confronted their own inconsistencies.

Thomas (a former AG of Malaysia) publicly decried the linguistic and compositional deficiencies of Malaysian lawyers, directing his strictures almost exclusively at Malay graduates of local universities, yet remained silent on his own well-documented departure from a mid-tier Canadian commercial law firm on account of an inability to produce correspondence commensurate with the standards he demanded of others.

A cursory survey of Malaysians credentialed in any discipline from overseas institutions suffices to reveal the extent to which foreign universities, particularly those in Britain and Australia, have prostituted their rigour in order to exploit this lucrative transnational market.

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