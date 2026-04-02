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Elizabeth Lee, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sunway Education Group (SEG) has not responded to evidence that Sunway University and Sunway College in Sarawak are promoting and selling unaccredited certificates from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI).

The accreditation of academic qualifications is a major issue around the world. The victims are students who are persuaded by commercial sales agents to pay high fees and to borrow money to buy qualifications which turn out to be worthless because they are not accredited by regulatory authorities.

This is a huge issue around the Asia-Pacific region with 30,000 students affected in Australia, class actions in Malaysia and regulatory action by accreditation agencies. This damages student careers, institutional reputation and the credibility of the entire higher education system.

Unfortunately, despite widespread coverage of concerns about unaccredited certificates from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) in Malaysia leading universities including Sunway University owned by billionaire Jeffrey Cheah, are letting students down with potential qualifications fraud.

Sunway is promoting degrees and master degrees attached with CMI covering bachelor degrees with Level 5 certificates in Management and Leadership and master degrees with Level 7 diplomas in Strategic Management and Leadership. They even offer CMI-linked programmes in their college in Sarawak.

Sunway claims that these courses are “dual accreditation” degree programmes which misrepresents their status. CMI does not issue degrees, it is a TVET provider and is not accredited by the UK academic accreditation agency QAA to issue academic certificates.

In addition, the CMI Level 5 certificates and Level 7 diplomas are not accredited by the Malaysian Qualification Agency (MQA) which has the responsibility of accrediting academic qualifications offered by Malaysian universities.

In a public statement issued in November 2024 the MQA warned Malaysian universities to stop offering certificates such as those from CMI that are not accredited or recognized under Malaysian regulations.

The CMI’s main UK accreditation agencies have also confirmed that their remit does not extend beyond the UK. Under their joint guidelines on qualifications fraud any claims that non-accredited certificates are recognized by a UK regulatory agency amounts to qualifications fraud.

Nonetheless, Sunway has been misrepresenting the “dual accreditation” since the start of its relationship with CMI and as a regulated university by the MQA in Malaysia with significant partnerships with universities in the UK and the US as well as holding accreditation by the prestigious Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), its involvement in selling unaccredited certificates places it in potential breach of compliance with the rules in Malaysia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The “CMI accreditation” advertising and promotion by Sunway is misleading and incorrect and this false marketing sets students up as victims paying fees and taking out loans to buy unaccredited certificates.

CMI is not an accreditation organization and any claims of “CMI accredited,” “dual accredited” or similar marketing is false. In fact the CMI Royal Charter prohibits them from issuing any certificates without prior approval from an authorized accreditation agency. CMI do not have this prior approval.

This type of false claim is similar to claims made by Deakin and Swinburne universities in Australia until the accreditation authorities in Australia cracked down on fraudulent advertising of unaccredited certificates.

Former CMI partners in Singapore and Hong Kong have also stopped false claims about CMI accredited certificates. The Singapore Institute of Management and their partner at the University of Birmingham have already suspended their CMI-linked programmes over accreditation concerns.

Sunway has been engaged in an undignified effort to credentialise themselves by packaging their degrees with unaccredited CMI certificates for many years, suggesting that they are of little or no value based on Malaysian accreditation alone.

As part of this marketing push Sunway has been investing heavily in its relationship with CMI hosting a whole series of high profile events, including some promoted by the British Chamber of Commerce.

In 2024 Sunway was awarded CMI International Higher Education Partner of the Year and in paid content in local media in Business Today Professor Sibrandes Poppema, President of Sunway University was quoted as saying, “Being named CMI’s International Higher Education Partner of the Year 2024 is a testament to the dedication and vision of our faculty and students. This honour not only highlights our commitment to management education but also reinforces our role in fostering sustainable practices and preparing graduates who can excel in a complex global landscape.”

Even despite public concern about compliance issues at CMI for more than two years Sunway has hosted CMI events and joined other events with CMI CEO Ann Franke who is facing defamation and witness tampering claims in Malaysia

Sunway University President Sibrandes Poppema (in training shoes) at a CMI event on 16 October 2025 with CMI CEO Ann Franke who is facing defamation and witness tampering claims in the Malaysian High Court. Also seen on the far right, Ajay Sharma the UK High Commissioner.

Sunway even supported an expensive video marketing campaign with CMI which was published on the CMI YouTube channel last year in the midst of the accreditation scandal.

Of particular concern is the role of the Sunway lecturer Dr Guna Seelan Rethinam who has taken a leading role in curating and promoting this relationship in his role on the CMI Malaysia Regional Board where he is fully informed of the non-accreditation issues and the negative media coverage around CMI activities in Malaysia and the region.

Dr. Guna Seelan Rethinam was named Chartered Manager of the Week in 2024 and was shortlisted for the CMI Volunteer of the Year award and serious questions of integrity and conflict of interest arise when someone in such a well-informed position is obtaining personal recognition for promoting and selling unaccredited certificates from the CMI at his own university.

The CMI UK and Malaysia have been contacted about the issue of selling unaccredited certificates in Malaysia but did not replied.

Dr Elizabeth Lee, Group CEO at Sunway Education Group was contacted for comment but did not reply.

The Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia was contacted for comment but did not reply.