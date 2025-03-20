Share

The proposed relocation of the 130-year-old Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Hindu temple to make way for the construction of Masjid Madani is neither logical, rational, nor reasonable.

This issue is not just about relocation—it is about historical preservation, religious rights, and responsible governance.

The land where the temple stands was sold by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to a private company, Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd, some years ago.

For over ten years, Jakel held discussions with the temple committee regarding relocation.

However, after failing to secure an agreement, Jakel proposed constructing a mosque on the same site where the temple stands.

DBKL’s responsibility cannot be ignored

While DBKL may have sold the land to Jakel, it remains the ultimate authority in granting construction permits.

DBKL cannot wash its hands of the matter, claiming that the temple’s fate is solely between the private company and the temple committee.

Knowing the historical and religious significance of the temple, how did DBKL approve a mosque project on the very land where the temple stands?

Reports indicate that a soft launch for the mosque construction is scheduled for March 27, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expected to attend.

This raises further questions:

1. Why was an alternative location for the mosque not considered, especially when there is reportedly suitable land nearby that does not require the displacement of the temple?

2. Why was the land sold without first resolving the temple’s status?

3. Why should a place of worship, with deep historical and cultural significance, be relocated at all?

The temple committee and Urimai stand firm

The temple committee strongly opposes relocation, and Urimai stands in full solidarity with them.

It is unacceptable for such a significant heritage site to be forcibly moved for new developments.

The temple’s history, cultural identity, and the religious sentiments of its devotees must be respected.

The newly appointed mayor of Kuala Lumpur must take responsibility for reviewing DBKL’s past actions and ensuring that religious and historical sites are protected.

This is not just about one temple—it is about setting a precedent for how heritage and religious rights are treated in Malaysia.

Hindu temples are not placed on wheels to be moved at the whims of the powerful.

Urimai resolutely demands that the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman temple remain at its present location.

We are confident that right-thinking Malaysians, regardless of faith, will support this cause.

It is time for the government to demonstrate fairness, responsibility, and respect for all religious communities.

Urimai leaders will be visiting the temple soon to be in solidarity with the temple committee members.

P. Ramasamy, Chairman, Urimai

March 20, 2025

