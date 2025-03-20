Protecting heritage: The case against relocating the 130-Year-Old Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple
P Ramasamy
The proposed relocation of the 130-year-old Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Hindu temple to make way for the construction of Masjid Madani is neither logical, rational, nor reasonable.
This issue is not just about relocation—it is about historical preservation, religious rights, and responsible governance.
The land where the temple stands was sold by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to a private company, Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd, some years ago.
For over ten years, Jakel held discussions with the temple committee regarding relocation.
However, after failing to secure an agreement, Jakel proposed constructing a mosque on the same site where the temple stands.
DBKL’s responsibility cannot be ignored
While DBKL may have sold the land to Jakel, it remains the ultimate authority in granting construction permits.
DBKL cannot wash its hands of the matter, claiming that the temple’s fate is solely between the private company and the temple committee.
Knowing the historical and religious significance of the temple, how did DBKL approve a mosque project on the very land where the temple stands?
Reports indicate that a soft launch for the mosque construction is scheduled for March 27, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expected to attend.
This raises further questions:
1. Why was an alternative location for the mosque not considered, especially when there is reportedly suitable land nearby that does not require the displacement of the temple?
2. Why was the land sold without first resolving the temple’s status?
3. Why should a place of worship, with deep historical and cultural significance, be relocated at all?
The temple committee and Urimai stand firm
The temple committee strongly opposes relocation, and Urimai stands in full solidarity with them.
It is unacceptable for such a significant heritage site to be forcibly moved for new developments.
The temple’s history, cultural identity, and the religious sentiments of its devotees must be respected.
The newly appointed mayor of Kuala Lumpur must take responsibility for reviewing DBKL’s past actions and ensuring that religious and historical sites are protected.
This is not just about one temple—it is about setting a precedent for how heritage and religious rights are treated in Malaysia.
Hindu temples are not placed on wheels to be moved at the whims of the powerful.
Urimai resolutely demands that the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman temple remain at its present location.
We are confident that right-thinking Malaysians, regardless of faith, will support this cause.
It is time for the government to demonstrate fairness, responsibility, and respect for all religious communities.
Urimai leaders will be visiting the temple soon to be in solidarity with the temple committee members.
P. Ramasamy, Chairman, Urimai
March 20, 2025
In keeping with a well publicized Hindu tradition in India, the home of Hinduism, the Muslims perhaps discoverered relics of an old mosque which pre dated the Hindu temple on the site where the Hindu temple stands today (Shades the Babri Masjid/ Ram Mandir dispute). But instead of rioting and murdering hundreds of Hindus to make their point, the Mulims entered into negotiations with the Hindus. And failing to reach agreement with the Hindus over the relocation or fate otherwise of the temple, the Muslims with government approval, have decided to purchase the land through other legal means, like a compulsory acquisition of the land (resumption) on which the Hindu temple is located. Whjats good for the goose is good for the gander.
Perhaps the Hindus of Malaysia in solidarity with their Muslim brothers in India can take heed of the wisdom of Dr. Martin Luther King when he said
"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny."
As Malaysians of Indian and Hindu extraction, we are bound by descency and our citizenship of Malaysia, a Muslims nation, that has for centuries protected and nurtured us within their means and resources to express equally our outrage when such events occur in India with regular frequency instead o remaining deafening silent.
We can at least demonstrate that we are or would like to be united with our Malay Muslim brethren by protesting the extremist, ugly and violent Hindu violence uleashed against Muslims in India, a practice which has become a staple event in Hindutva politics in India in recent times.