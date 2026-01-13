Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

joko hurricanemax
3h

In life, many a time we must compromise even though we know deep down, we are right. For what it is worth, well done Murray. Let's have a coffee when there is an opportunity in Hatyai or BKK or ? So have a good day and See ya Mate.

Neural Foundry
11h

Impressive transparency in handling this settlement publicly. The comprehensive list of retracted articles shows how quickly critical commentary can escalate into legal liabilty when regulatory agencies have both enforcement power and political backing. I've watched similar patterns unfold with media oversight bodies in other countries, where defamation suits become a tool to chill investgative reporting rather than just correct factual errors. The institutional pressure here is pretty clear.

