PUBLIC APOLOGY AND RETRACTION
MCMC and I have discussed and reached an understanding via a Settlement Agreement. I acknowledge that my comments and articles about MCMC and its related persons can be read to be inaccurate, misleading and have led to misunderstandings. I therefore apologise and regret if such actions caused any damage to MCMC and/or related persons, and I hereby fully retract all such comments and articles in their entirety. The list of the said comments and articles in Schedule 2 and Schedule 3 of the Settlement Agreement with MCMC is attached herein.
SCHEDULE 2
MALAYSIAN CIVIL ACTION – ARTICLES / PUBLICATIONS
(High Court of Malaya Suit No. BA-23NCvC-61-11/2024)
A. Platforms
The following publications were authored and published by Murray Hunter via: a. murrayhunter.substack.com (“Substack”);
b. eurasiareview.com (“Eurasia”);
c. X (formerly Twitter) including but not limited to @DalastKimbasabi (“X ProUile”) B. April 2024 Publications
i. 7 April 2024
“Why Tan Sri Mohamed Salim Fateh Din must step down as chairman of the MCMC – Holders of public ofPice shouldn’t have any conPlicts of interest”
Platform: Substack
ii. 25 April 2024
“MCMC is out of control – MCMC raiding homes of citizens”
Platform: Substack
iii. 29 April 2024
“Chegubard’s arrest and charging is a warning to all Malaysians”
Platform: Substack
iv. 30 April 2024
“Press Statement: MCMC’s police report against writer Murray Hunter is high handed and has a chilling effect on freedom of speech”
Platform: Substack
C. August 2024 Publication
i. 7 August 2024
“IMAP Report: Continued blocking of Murray Hunter Substack by MCMC”
Platform: Substack
D. September 2024 Publication
i. 8 September 2024
“Adventures in Noddyland: Teresa Kok police investigation – Blatant disrespect by Anwar towards his coalition partner the DAP”
Platform: Substack
E. October 2024 Publications
i. 2 October 2024
“First anniversary of continuous blocking by the MCMC – It’s all an attempt to cover up dirty business dealings”
Platform: Substack
ii. 4 October 2024
“Anwar’s reforms: setting Malaysia back on the right path”
Platform: Substack
iii. 5 October 2024
“The Death of Journalism in Malaysia – Shrinking and Fragmented Industry Challenged by New Regime of Censorship”
Platform: Substack
iv. 7 October 2024
“Most of the mainstream media no longer carry any balanced view of Malaysian current affairs – MCMC blacklist in operation”
Platform: Substack
v. 17 October 2024
“More evidence the MCMC is protecting Crony business interest – The current management of the MCMC don’t want corporate crony corruption exposed to the public”
Platform: Substack
vi. 7 November 2024
“Malaysia needs an Elon Musk”
Platform: Substack
vii. 11 November 2024
“HOW THE MCMC HAS BECOME THE Most Powerful Government Agency In Malaysia – Analysis”
Platform: Eurasia
SCHEDULE 3
THAILAND CRIMINAL ACTION – ARTICLES / PUBLICATIONS
(Royal Thai Police, Yan Nawa Police Station, Daily Report dated 21 June 2024) A. Platforms
All postings were published by Murray Hunter on murrayhunter.substack.com. B. April 2024 Publications
i. 13 April 2024
“The 3Rs Are an Instrument of Tyranny for Malaysia”
Platform: Substack
ii. 19 April 2024
“MCMC Ordered by The High Court to Produce Police Instructions to Block Weechookeong.Com”
Platform: Substack
iii. 25 April 2024
“MCMC Is Out of Control”
Platform: Substack
iv. 29 April 2024
“Chegubard’s Arrest and Charging Is a Warning to All Malaysians”
Platform: Substack
In life, many a time we must compromise even though we know deep down, we are right. For what it is worth, well done Murray. Let's have a coffee when there is an opportunity in Hatyai or BKK or ? So have a good day and See ya Mate.
Impressive transparency in handling this settlement publicly. The comprehensive list of retracted articles shows how quickly critical commentary can escalate into legal liabilty when regulatory agencies have both enforcement power and political backing. I've watched similar patterns unfold with media oversight bodies in other countries, where defamation suits become a tool to chill investgative reporting rather than just correct factual errors. The institutional pressure here is pretty clear.