MCMC and I have discussed and reached an understanding via a Settlement Agreement. I acknowledge that my comments and articles about MCMC and its related persons can be read to be inaccurate, misleading and have led to misunderstandings. I therefore apologise and regret if such actions caused any damage to MCMC and/or related persons, and I hereby fully retract all such comments and articles in their entirety. The list of the said comments and articles in Schedule 2 and Schedule 3 of the Settlement Agreement with MCMC is attached herein.

SCHEDULE 2

MALAYSIAN CIVIL ACTION – ARTICLES / PUBLICATIONS

(High Court of Malaya Suit No. BA-23NCvC-61-11/2024)

A. Platforms

The following publications were authored and published by Murray Hunter via: a. murrayhunter.substack.com (“Substack”); b. eurasiareview.com (“Eurasia”);

c. X (formerly Twitter) including but not limited to @DalastKimbasabi (“X ProUile”) B. April 2024 Publications

i. 7 April 2024 “Why Tan Sri Mohamed Salim Fateh Din must step down as chairman of the MCMC – Holders of public ofPice shouldn’t have any conPlicts of interest” Platform: Substack ii. 25 April 2024 “MCMC is out of control – MCMC raiding homes of citizens” Platform: Substack iii. 29 April 2024 “Chegubard’s arrest and charging is a warning to all Malaysians” Platform: Substack iv. 30 April 2024 “Press Statement: MCMC’s police report against writer Murray Hunter is high handed and has a chilling effect on freedom of speech” Platform: Substack

C. August 2024 Publication

i. 7 August 2024

“IMAP Report: Continued blocking of Murray Hunter Substack by MCMC”

Platform: Substack

D. September 2024 Publication

i. 8 September 2024 “Adventures in Noddyland: Teresa Kok police investigation – Blatant disrespect by Anwar towards his coalition partner the DAP” Platform: Substack

E. October 2024 Publications

i. 2 October 2024 “First anniversary of continuous blocking by the MCMC – It’s all an attempt to cover up dirty business dealings” Platform: Substack ii. 4 October 2024 “Anwar’s reforms: setting Malaysia back on the right path” Platform: Substack iii. 5 October 2024 “The Death of Journalism in Malaysia – Shrinking and Fragmented Industry Challenged by New Regime of Censorship” Platform: Substack iv. 7 October 2024 “Most of the mainstream media no longer carry any balanced view of Malaysian current affairs – MCMC blacklist in operation” Platform: Substack v. 17 October 2024 “More evidence the MCMC is protecting Crony business interest – The current management of the MCMC don’t want corporate crony corruption exposed to the public” Platform: Substack vi. 7 November 2024 “Malaysia needs an Elon Musk” Platform: Substack vii. 11 November 2024 “HOW THE MCMC HAS BECOME THE Most Powerful Government Agency In Malaysia – Analysis” Platform: Eurasia

SCHEDULE 3

THAILAND CRIMINAL ACTION – ARTICLES / PUBLICATIONS

(Royal Thai Police, Yan Nawa Police Station, Daily Report dated 21 June 2024) A. Platforms

All postings were published by Murray Hunter on murrayhunter.substack.com. B. April 2024 Publications

i. 13 April 2024 “The 3Rs Are an Instrument of Tyranny for Malaysia” Platform: Substack ii. 19 April 2024 “MCMC Ordered by The High Court to Produce Police Instructions to Block Weechookeong.Com” Platform: Substack iii. 25 April 2024 “MCMC Is Out of Control” Platform: Substack iv. 29 April 2024 “Chegubard’s Arrest and Charging Is a Warning to All Malaysians”

Platform: Substack