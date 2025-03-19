FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Russian Presidential Press and Information Office

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a much-anticipated phone call on Tuesday, discussing a potential settlement of the Ukraine conflict. The conversation lasted for two and a half hours, with both the White House and the Kremlin describing it as positive. Here are the key takeaways from the conversation.

Potential ceasefire

Putin and Trump discussed Trump’s idea of a 30-day ceasefire, with the Russian side outlining multiple issues to be resolved before its implementation, the Kremlin press service said in a statement following the call. Namely, Putin outlined the need to establish a mechanism to properly monitor a potential ceasefire, as well as stop forced mobilization and rearmament in Ukraine.

“Serious risks associated with the Kiev regime’s inability to negotiate, which has repeatedly sabotaged and violated the agreements reached, were also noted,” the Kremlin press service said, adding that Putin also drew Trump’s attention to “the barbaric terrorist crimes committed by Ukrainian militants against the civilian population of Kursk Region.”

Infrastructure strikes pause

Trump proposed that Moscow and Kiev mutually halt strikes on energy infrastructure facilities for 30 days. Putin backed the idea, immediately giving the Russian military the corresponding order.

“The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace. These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East,” the White House said in a statement.

Prisoner swap

The Russian president told his American counterpart about an upcoming prisoner swap with Ukraine, scheduled for Wednesday, the Kremlin press service revealed. The two sides are set to exchange 175 prisoners-of-war each. In addition, Moscow will return 23 critically wounded Ukrainian servicemen to demonstrate its goodwill, the press service noted.

Need for lasting peace

Putin and Trump reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a “lasting peace” rather than a temporary solution for the Ukraine conflict. Moscow regards the need to “eliminate the root causes of the crisis,” as well as meet “Russia’s legitimate interests in the area of security” and “the complete cessation of foreign military aid and the provision of intelligence information to Kiev,” as key elements required to achieve the goal, the Kremlin press service noted.

Bilateral cooperation

Ties between Russia and the US were also discussed, with both agreeing to work on mutually beneficial projects. Washington and Moscow have been considering a “broad spectrum of areas where our two countries may establish cooperation,” the Kremlin press service stated.

“The two leaders agreed that a future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has huge upside. This includes enormous economic deals and geopolitical stability when peace has been achieved,” the White House said.

