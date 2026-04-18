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PRESS STATEMENT

BORNEO’S PLIGHT IN MALAYSIA FOUNDATION (BoPiMaFo)

18 April 2026

PUTRAJAYA FAILS FOR A DECADE — NOW SABAH IS FORCED TO CLEAN UP THE MESS

Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo) condemns in the strongest possible terms the Federal Government’s latest move, announced by Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, to hand over 83 rural water projects in Sabah after years of delay and failure.

Let us be absolutely clear:

This is not decentralisation.

This is not reform.

This is Putrajaya retreating after failure — and pushing the consequences onto Sabah.

1. TEN YEARS OF FAILURE — NOW CONVENIENTLY HANDED OVER

For nearly a decade, these projects were:

fully controlled by the Federal Government

funded through federal allocations

managed by federal agencies

And what is the result?

incomplete systems

delayed delivery

rural Sabahans still without reliable access to clean water

Now, suddenly, Sabah is told to “take over.”

This is not cooperation.

This is a bailout of federal failure — at Sabah’s expense.

2. PUTRAJAYA WANTS SABAH TO FIX THE PROBLEM — BUT REFUSES TO RETURN SABAH’S RIGHTS

BoPiMaFo notes the most revealing statement of all:

The Federal Government has openly declared that this move has nothing to do with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

That single statement exposes the truth.

Putrajaya is willing to:

hand over problems

hand over liabilities

hand over failed projects

But refuses to:

restore constitutional autonomy

honour MA63 commitments

recognise Sabah’s equal status in the Federation

This is not devolution. This is exploitation.

3. SHIFTING BLAME — NOT ACCEPTING RESPONSIBILITY

For years, the failure of these projects was a federal failure.

Now, with one announcement:

Sabah becomes responsible

Sabah becomes accountable

Sabah becomes the political shield

BoPiMaFo warns:

Putrajaya cannot fail for ten years and then walk away when the consequences arrive.

If these projects collapse again:

The responsibility remains federal — fully and squarely.

4. RM4 BILLION WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY IS A RECIPE FOR ANOTHER DISASTER

83 projects.

Over RM4 billion.

A decade of unresolved issues.

And yet—

Where is:

the audit of past failures?

the identification of responsible parties?

the public disclosure of project status?

Without accountability, this is not recovery.

This is recycling failure under a different manager.

5. THE PATTERN IS CLEAR — SABAH IS ONLY TRUSTED WHEN IT IS CONVENIENT

When it comes to:

resources

revenue

constitutional rights

Sabah is told to wait.

But when it comes to:

fixing failed projects

managing federal shortcomings

absorbing public dissatisfaction

Sabah is suddenly “trusted.”

This is not partnership. This is selective federalism.

6. THE REAL ISSUE PUTRAJAYA IS AVOIDING

Let us not be distracted by administrative gestures.

The real issues remain:

Sabah’s 40% revenue entitlement under the Federal Constitution

Sabah’s rights under MA63

Sabah’s fiscal and administrative autonomy

decades of systemic governance failure imposed from the centre

Until these are addressed:

Every “handover” is nothing more than damage control.

SABAH IS NOT A CLEAN-UP CREW FOR FEDERAL FAILURE

BoPiMaFo states firmly:

Sabah is not:

a contractor to fix federal incompetence

a dumping ground for failed policies

a political buffer to absorb national embarrassment

Sabah is a founding partner of Malaysia.

And its rights are:

not negotiable

not optional

not subject to federal convenience.

A STRONG MESSAGE TO PUTRAJAYA

You cannot:

deny Sabah its constitutional rights

centralise power for decades

mismanage critical infrastructure

and then expect Sabah to quietly fix the consequences

Sabah is no longer asking. Sabah is demanding accountability.

“If Putrajaya cannot govern Sabah fairly — it has no moral authority to control Sabah at all.”

Daniel John Jambun Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)