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Qualifications fraud is an escalating threat to the integrity and credibility of Malaysia’s higher education sector with senior figures promoting unaccredited courses and the higher education minister remaining silent.

The ongoing controversy surrounding the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) has brought to light concerns about the legitimacy of certificates issued without proper regulation in Malaysia, sparking robust debate among students, educators, and employers about the authenticity of qualifications and their impact on career prospects.

In November 2024, the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) CEO, Dato’ Prof. Dr. Mohammad Shatar bin Sabran, issued a stern warning: certificates should not be issued for courses or qualifications unregulated within Malaysia.

The MQA stressed that such practices erode public trust in the higher education system and may cause students to invest time and resources in credentials that lack legal and professional standing. This warning is a crucial reminder for institutions to adhere strictly to national accreditation standards and for students to remain vigilant when selecting their courses.

As a direct response to the controversy, several universities have taken decisive action. Asia Pacific University (APU) has stopped advertising CMI certificates, while Malaysia University of Science and Technology (MUST) has reportedly ended its contract with CMI. These moves underscore the seriousness of the issue and the commitment of some Malaysian universities to uphold academic integrity.

Elsewhere the former higher education director general Dato’ Seri Dr. Mohamed Mustafa Ishak is actively promoting the CMI as chair of its regional board and his successor as Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), Professor Dr. Ahmad Martadha Mohamed sells unaccredited certificates from the CMI in the Othman Yeop Abdullah Graduate School of Business (OYAGSB) at UUM.

Former higher education director general Mohamed Mustafa Ishak (left) is actively promoting the CMI as chair of its regional board and his successor as Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), Professor Dr. Ahmad Martadha Mohamed (centre) is selling unaccredited CMI certificates at UUM, meanwhile the Malaysian higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir (right) remains silent

Malaysia’s largest university, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) is also actively supporting and celebrating issuing unaccredited certificates from the CMI.

Despite the active involvement of leading public universities in selling unaccredited CMI certificates, the warning from MQA remains unenforced and although the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), led by its minister Datuk Seri Diraja Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir and secretary general Datuk Dr. Anesee bin Ibrahim, is aware of the issue, so far no public action has been taken.

The ministry’s current silence has raised concerns among stakeholders who are calling for more robust regulatory intervention to protect students and the reputation of Malaysian higher education.

Questions are also being raised about the undignified reliance of Malaysian universities on endorsement by foreign organisations embroiled in legal action in Malaysia and concerns about misrepresentation of their accreditation around the world.

This contradicts the MOHE position while preparing the new Higher Education Plan 2025-2035 when Zambry repeatedly reminded Malaysians that no foreign consultants were used in dictating the future of Malaysia’s higher education.

The dangers of qualification fraud extend beyond individual cases, posing systemic risks. The circulation of unregulated certificates undermines confidence in Malaysian graduates and diminishes the national reputation for academic excellence.

Employers struggle to distinguish genuine qualifications from fraudulent ones, leading to unfair hiring practices and lost opportunities for deserving candidates. Moreover, students who unknowingly pursue such credentials may face setbacks in their career progression, unable to secure jobs or further study due to invalid certification.

To safeguard the future of Malaysian higher education, stakeholders must prioritise transparency and regulation. The MQA’s guidance highlights the importance of verifying programme accreditation and ensuring that qualifications are recognised both locally and internationally.

By addressing qualification fraud proactively, Malaysia can protect its students, uphold the integrity of its educational institutions, and maintain its standing as a centre of academic excellence in the region.

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