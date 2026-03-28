Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Paul Leow
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Lots of scholarly thinking and academic essays cannot replace the practice of tolerance for the faiths of other Malaysians. Combined with a generous dose of commonsense, our multireligious society will always be peaceful and harmonious.

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