It was prophetic—at least on the surface—for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to remark that Malaysia needs a “quantum leap” to overcome its prevailing obsession with race and religion in order to become a developed nation.

While Anwar’s definition of a “developed nation” remains vague, his sweeping remark made during the closing session of the Malaysia Madani Scholars Forum (5th series) in Kuala Lumpur yesterday warrants attention.

The session itself focused on the role of public investment companies in balancing profit with responsibility—a context that makes his sudden philosophical flourish about a “quantum leap” all the more intriguing.

I have no qualms in agreeing with his assertion that Malaysians are indeed obsessed—perhaps even possessed—by race and religion. It is a harsh truth we must confront. However, what is disingenuous is Anwar’s implicit suggestion that this obsession is an organic societal phenomenon, conveniently absolving those in power from blame.

If Anwar is serious about national transformation, then some honest introspection is required. Who are the real architects of this racial and religious narrative? Since independence, race and religion have been the cornerstones of Malaysia’s political architecture. These are not grassroots fixations—they are carefully cultivated tools of power, perpetuated by political elites and state institutions.

Anwar, of all people, should understand this. His political ascent was deeply intertwined with religious populism and, at times, racial posturing. While his years in the opposition and his incarceration may have mellowed these narratives, his rise to the premiership seems to have revived, rather than reformed, his strategic use of majoritarian politics.

Abroad, Anwar positions himself as a global statesman—a cosmopolitan thinker in the mold of great reformers. At home, however, he continues to play the same tune as his predecessors, tapping into racial and religious sentiments for political survival.

So, what “quantum leap” is Anwar really talking about?

It’s easy to invoke lofty concepts and philosophical buzzwords. But in the realpolitik of Malaysia, where race and religion form the bedrock of the state’s institutional structure—from education to civil service, economic policy to religious administration—these words sound hollow unless accompanied by bold, concrete reforms.

Is Anwar prepared to lead Malaysians beyond this obsession? Is he willing to incorporate universal principles of equality and justice into the very core of our national governance? That would require not just reformist rhetoric but real political courage—a readiness to undermine the very power base that sustains him.

Is he prepared to dismantle the deeply entrenched apparatus of ethnic preferentialism and religious majoritarianism?

We have yet to see even modest steps in that direction.

Instead, what we are witnessing is political backpedaling dressed up in the language of reform. The much-promised reforms from Anwar’s time in the opposition now seem to have been sacrificed at the altar of expediency and power consolidation. His government appears as obsessed as ever with race and religion—if not more.

One recent example lays bare the contradiction: the forced relocation of a 130-year-old Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur to make way for Masjid Madani. How can the government speak of unity and moderation while bulldozing heritage sites in favor of one religious group over another?

The idea that Malaysia must transcend race and religion is not new. But it takes on a bitter irony when echoed by those who continue to rely on those very fault lines to govern. If those calling for reform continue to indulge in the very practices they decry, then what hope is there for genuine progress?

Sorry, Mr. Prime Minister—throwing big words among the meek may impress an audience momentarily, but in this country, it is substance, not sophistry, that will make history.

Malaysia doesn’t need a “quantum leap” in words. It needs a revolution in political will.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman Urimai

April 20, 2025

