Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Price's avatar
Bill Price
13m

If it is true that the Agong cannot act outside constitutional procedures in Anwar's case then it must also be true that the so-called 'house arrest' for Mr. Najib must be in question. Although the house arrest document has never been seen by anyone, it is widely assumed to exist. So let's assume that it does exist for a moment, Does the Agong have the constitutional authority to issue such a document if such a condition was not discussed by the Pardons Board?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gopl Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar
3hEdited

The Constitutional Implications of the Royal Pardon in Malaysia:

This matter of the Royal Pardon grainted by the Agong to Anwar Ibrahim remains a vexed question going to the beating heart of all thats wrong with Malaysia's '3 blind mice' legal and justice fraternity. It leaves no one untouched including the office of the Attorney General and the Chief Justice of Malaysia.

All of them have one thing in common. The genesis of their respective problems and flaws can be traced back to the Malaysian Bar, the apex body of Malaysia's legal profession, now the subject of international criticism for its lack of quality, professionalism, independence or knowledge. The Malaysian judiciary and its legal system have waded into politics for far too long to be considered independent. Lawyers in legal practice whilst sitting in parliament is somethig that hs gone over the heads of the those in the profession in that position. All for profit and peronal gain.

I have decided to once more put pen to paper, this time in a more erudite fashion (as opposed to my usual 'on the run' scribbling on varioous issues on the costitution and the law).

The exercise of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal prerogative in granting a pardon, particularly in the case of Anwar Ibrahim, raises profound questions about the constitutional framework of Malaysia, its adherence to English common law principles, and the broader implications for the rule of law.

While the Agong’s reserve powers, rooted in English constitutional law, permit the exercise of the royal prerogative without mandatory advice from the Federal Territories Pardons Board, the failure to quash the underlying conviction of a pardoned individual poses significant legal and political challenges. Furthermore, the apparent oversight by Malaysia’s legal fraternity and electoral institutions suggests potential vulnerabilities in the nation’s democratic processes, possibly exacerbated by external influences.

The Agong’s Royal Prerogative and Constitutional Framework;

The Malaysian Federal Constitution, modeled on English constitutional principles, vests the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with significant reserve powers, including the prerogative to grant pardons under Article 42.

These powers, akin to those of the British Crown, are not strictly contingent upon the advice of the Federal Territories Pardons Board. Public discourse and reported statements from key figures, including former Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, indicate no express or implied opposition to the pardon granted to Anwar Ibrahim. This absence of dissent constitutes constructive notice to the Agong, reinforcing the legitimacy of his action within the framework of his discretionary powers.

The precedent of the 1975 dismissal of the Whitlam Government in Australia by Governor-General Sir John Kerr illustrates the breadth of such reserve powers. Despite controversy over whether Buckingham Palace received prior notice, the dismissal underscores that the Crown—or its representative—may act unilaterally in extraordinary circumstances.

In Malaysia, the Agong’s ability to dismiss a government, with or without ministerial advice, further affirms the scope of these prerogatives. However, while constitutionally permissible, such actions risk political unpopularity and may set destabilizing precedents for future governments.

The Legal Oversight in Anwar Ibrahim’s Pardon;

A critical flaw in the Anwar Ibrahim pardon lies not in the exercise of the royal prerogative but in the failure to address the underlying conviction. Under English common law, a pardon does not automatically expunge a conviction; it merely mitigates the penalty. For Anwar Ibrahim to lawfully assume a parliamentary seat, such as that of Port Dickson, the underlying conviction should have been quashed or set aside through a formal legal process. The absence of such an application raises questions about the validity of his candidacy and subsequent election.

This oversight was not addressed by Anwar’s legal counsel, the Malaysian Bar, or the Electoral Commission, suggesting a systemic lapse in legal and electoral scrutiny. The failure to rectify this issue prior to Anwar’s registration as a candidate potentially renders his election legally vulnerable, if not unlawful.

The question arises whether this omission reflects mere negligence or a deeper malaise within Malaysia’s legal and electoral institutions, possibly influenced by external actors such as the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) or Soros Foundation, which have been associated with funding regime change efforts globally. While such allegations are challenged in some quarters , they underscore the need for robust oversight to safeguard Malaysia’s democratic integrity.

Rectifying the Oversight: Legal Mechanisms and Precedents;

English law provides mechanisms to address such oversights post facto without disturbing the validity of the pardon. For instance, a court may quash a conviction following a pardon, thereby restoring the individual’s legal standing. The absence of such action in Anwar’s case does not negate the Agong’s authority to grant the pardon but highlights a procedural deficiency that could have been rectified through established legal channels. The Malaysian legal fraternity’s failure to pursue this course of action raises questions about its competence or impartiality, particularly in a politically charged context.

Conclusion;

The exercise of the Agong’s royal prerogative in granting Anwar Ibrahim’s pardon is constitutionally sound, rooted in the reserve powers inherited from English constitutional law. However, the failure to quash the underlying conviction represents a significant legal oversight with implications for the validity of Anwar’s parliamentary election. This lapse, unaddressed by Malaysia’s legal and electoral institutions, underscores the need for greater scrutiny and procedural rigor. While mechanisms exist to rectify such oversights, their absence in this case risks undermining public confidence in Malaysia’s democratic processes, its courtgs and the quality of its legal profession.

The broader implications of this case highlight the delicate balance between royal prerogative and the rule of law, necessitating vigilance to prevent destabilizing precedents in Malaysia’s constitutional framework.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture