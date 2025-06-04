Share

The controversy surrounding the royal pardon granted to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in May 2018 has resurfaced, following claims by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Dr Mahathir recently stated that the Federal Territories Pardons Board (FTPB) never convened to discuss and approve Anwar’s pardon, implying that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong may have acted outside constitutional bounds in granting it.

Under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution of Malaysia, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the power to grant pardons, reprieves, and respites for offences committed in the Federal Territories. However, this power is exercised based on the advice of the FTPB, not solely at the King’s discretion. Therefore, the legality of any royal pardon hinges upon proper consultation with and advice from this board.

Dr Mahathir’s claim that the FTPB never met in May 2018, when Anwar’s pardon was granted, raises serious questions about the procedural legitimacy of that decision. He suggests that the pardon may have been granted outside the legal framework, which could render it constitutionally invalid.

However, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has refuted Mahathir’s claims, stating that the FTPB did in fact convene in May 2018, and that the meeting was chaired by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with Mahathir himself present as Prime Minister. If this statement is accurate, it directly contradicts Mahathir’s version of events.

Given the seriousness of the matter, many are now urging the AGC to go beyond a general statement and provide specific, documentary evidence—such as minutes of the meeting—to confirm the FTPB’s deliberation and Mahathir’s attendance.

If it were true that the FTPB never met, then Anwar’s royal pardon could be constitutionally problematic. While the Agong possesses the formal power to pardon, this power must be exercised in accordance with Article 42, which clearly requires the advice of the Pardons Board.

Legal scholars are divided. Some suggest that given the exceptional political circumstances at the time (post-GE14, regime change, and public expectation for reform), the Agong may have acted pre-emptively. Yet, constitutional requirements cannot be overridden by political exigency. A pardon granted without procedural compliance could be legally challenged, though the courts are traditionally reluctant to question the prerogatives of the monarch unless there is clear evidence of constitutional breach.

This raises a further puzzle: If Mahathir was present at the meeting, as the AGC claims, why would he now deny it? Was it an oversight, a deliberate political maneuver, or does it reflect a deeper dispute over the legal interpretation of events in 2018?

Clarity is essential, and the onus may be on the AGC to release formal records to settle this critical question in the public interest.

The debate over royal pardons also extends to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is currently serving a prison sentence for corruption. Two paths are now being discussed:

1. A Royal Pardon, under Article 42, similar to what Anwar received.

2. A Royal Addendum, which reportedly allows for a modified form of imprisonment, such as house arrest.

It remains unclear whether Najib has formally submitted a second application for a royal pardon, and whether Prime Minister Anwar is supporting such an application.

Some observers argue that house arrest under the royal addendum is a more politically palatable solution than a full pardon, particularly in the current political climate. However, this too raises constitutional questions—can the Agong unilaterally impose a less severe punishment without full compliance with the FTPB’s procedures?

The AGC has a critical role to play in both clarifying the events surrounding Anwar’s 2018 royal pardon and shedding light on Najib’s current legal status. Vague assertions are insufficient. The rule of law demands transparency, especially when questions of constitutional compliance and executive privilege are at stake.

The people deserve to know whether due process was followed, and whether constitutional provisions were respected—not just in letter, but in spirit.

