Questions over legitimacy of PM Anwar’s royal pardon and legal complexities pertaining to Najib Razak’s status
P Ramasamy
The controversy surrounding the royal pardon granted to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in May 2018 has resurfaced, following claims by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
Dr Mahathir recently stated that the Federal Territories Pardons Board (FTPB) never convened to discuss and approve Anwar’s pardon, implying that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong may have acted outside constitutional bounds in granting it.
Under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution of Malaysia, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the power to grant pardons, reprieves, and respites for offences committed in the Federal Territories. However, this power is exercised based on the advice of the FTPB, not solely at the King’s discretion. Therefore, the legality of any royal pardon hinges upon proper consultation with and advice from this board.
Dr Mahathir’s claim that the FTPB never met in May 2018, when Anwar’s pardon was granted, raises serious questions about the procedural legitimacy of that decision. He suggests that the pardon may have been granted outside the legal framework, which could render it constitutionally invalid.
However, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has refuted Mahathir’s claims, stating that the FTPB did in fact convene in May 2018, and that the meeting was chaired by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with Mahathir himself present as Prime Minister. If this statement is accurate, it directly contradicts Mahathir’s version of events.
Given the seriousness of the matter, many are now urging the AGC to go beyond a general statement and provide specific, documentary evidence—such as minutes of the meeting—to confirm the FTPB’s deliberation and Mahathir’s attendance.
If it were true that the FTPB never met, then Anwar’s royal pardon could be constitutionally problematic. While the Agong possesses the formal power to pardon, this power must be exercised in accordance with Article 42, which clearly requires the advice of the Pardons Board.
Legal scholars are divided. Some suggest that given the exceptional political circumstances at the time (post-GE14, regime change, and public expectation for reform), the Agong may have acted pre-emptively. Yet, constitutional requirements cannot be overridden by political exigency. A pardon granted without procedural compliance could be legally challenged, though the courts are traditionally reluctant to question the prerogatives of the monarch unless there is clear evidence of constitutional breach.
This raises a further puzzle: If Mahathir was present at the meeting, as the AGC claims, why would he now deny it? Was it an oversight, a deliberate political maneuver, or does it reflect a deeper dispute over the legal interpretation of events in 2018?
Clarity is essential, and the onus may be on the AGC to release formal records to settle this critical question in the public interest.
The debate over royal pardons also extends to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is currently serving a prison sentence for corruption. Two paths are now being discussed:
1. A Royal Pardon, under Article 42, similar to what Anwar received.
2. A Royal Addendum, which reportedly allows for a modified form of imprisonment, such as house arrest.
It remains unclear whether Najib has formally submitted a second application for a royal pardon, and whether Prime Minister Anwar is supporting such an application.
Some observers argue that house arrest under the royal addendum is a more politically palatable solution than a full pardon, particularly in the current political climate. However, this too raises constitutional questions—can the Agong unilaterally impose a less severe punishment without full compliance with the FTPB’s procedures?
The AGC has a critical role to play in both clarifying the events surrounding Anwar’s 2018 royal pardon and shedding light on Najib’s current legal status. Vague assertions are insufficient. The rule of law demands transparency, especially when questions of constitutional compliance and executive privilege are at stake.
The people deserve to know whether due process was followed, and whether constitutional provisions were respected—not just in letter, but in spirit.
Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.
Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter
Subscribe Below:
If it is true that the Agong cannot act outside constitutional procedures in Anwar's case then it must also be true that the so-called 'house arrest' for Mr. Najib must be in question. Although the house arrest document has never been seen by anyone, it is widely assumed to exist. So let's assume that it does exist for a moment, Does the Agong have the constitutional authority to issue such a document if such a condition was not discussed by the Pardons Board?
The Constitutional Implications of the Royal Pardon in Malaysia:
This matter of the Royal Pardon grainted by the Agong to Anwar Ibrahim remains a vexed question going to the beating heart of all thats wrong with Malaysia's '3 blind mice' legal and justice fraternity. It leaves no one untouched including the office of the Attorney General and the Chief Justice of Malaysia.
All of them have one thing in common. The genesis of their respective problems and flaws can be traced back to the Malaysian Bar, the apex body of Malaysia's legal profession, now the subject of international criticism for its lack of quality, professionalism, independence or knowledge. The Malaysian judiciary and its legal system have waded into politics for far too long to be considered independent. Lawyers in legal practice whilst sitting in parliament is somethig that hs gone over the heads of the those in the profession in that position. All for profit and peronal gain.
I have decided to once more put pen to paper, this time in a more erudite fashion (as opposed to my usual 'on the run' scribbling on varioous issues on the costitution and the law).
The exercise of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal prerogative in granting a pardon, particularly in the case of Anwar Ibrahim, raises profound questions about the constitutional framework of Malaysia, its adherence to English common law principles, and the broader implications for the rule of law.
While the Agong’s reserve powers, rooted in English constitutional law, permit the exercise of the royal prerogative without mandatory advice from the Federal Territories Pardons Board, the failure to quash the underlying conviction of a pardoned individual poses significant legal and political challenges. Furthermore, the apparent oversight by Malaysia’s legal fraternity and electoral institutions suggests potential vulnerabilities in the nation’s democratic processes, possibly exacerbated by external influences.
The Agong’s Royal Prerogative and Constitutional Framework;
The Malaysian Federal Constitution, modeled on English constitutional principles, vests the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with significant reserve powers, including the prerogative to grant pardons under Article 42.
These powers, akin to those of the British Crown, are not strictly contingent upon the advice of the Federal Territories Pardons Board. Public discourse and reported statements from key figures, including former Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, indicate no express or implied opposition to the pardon granted to Anwar Ibrahim. This absence of dissent constitutes constructive notice to the Agong, reinforcing the legitimacy of his action within the framework of his discretionary powers.
The precedent of the 1975 dismissal of the Whitlam Government in Australia by Governor-General Sir John Kerr illustrates the breadth of such reserve powers. Despite controversy over whether Buckingham Palace received prior notice, the dismissal underscores that the Crown—or its representative—may act unilaterally in extraordinary circumstances.
In Malaysia, the Agong’s ability to dismiss a government, with or without ministerial advice, further affirms the scope of these prerogatives. However, while constitutionally permissible, such actions risk political unpopularity and may set destabilizing precedents for future governments.
The Legal Oversight in Anwar Ibrahim’s Pardon;
A critical flaw in the Anwar Ibrahim pardon lies not in the exercise of the royal prerogative but in the failure to address the underlying conviction. Under English common law, a pardon does not automatically expunge a conviction; it merely mitigates the penalty. For Anwar Ibrahim to lawfully assume a parliamentary seat, such as that of Port Dickson, the underlying conviction should have been quashed or set aside through a formal legal process. The absence of such an application raises questions about the validity of his candidacy and subsequent election.
This oversight was not addressed by Anwar’s legal counsel, the Malaysian Bar, or the Electoral Commission, suggesting a systemic lapse in legal and electoral scrutiny. The failure to rectify this issue prior to Anwar’s registration as a candidate potentially renders his election legally vulnerable, if not unlawful.
The question arises whether this omission reflects mere negligence or a deeper malaise within Malaysia’s legal and electoral institutions, possibly influenced by external actors such as the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) or Soros Foundation, which have been associated with funding regime change efforts globally. While such allegations are challenged in some quarters , they underscore the need for robust oversight to safeguard Malaysia’s democratic integrity.
Rectifying the Oversight: Legal Mechanisms and Precedents;
English law provides mechanisms to address such oversights post facto without disturbing the validity of the pardon. For instance, a court may quash a conviction following a pardon, thereby restoring the individual’s legal standing. The absence of such action in Anwar’s case does not negate the Agong’s authority to grant the pardon but highlights a procedural deficiency that could have been rectified through established legal channels. The Malaysian legal fraternity’s failure to pursue this course of action raises questions about its competence or impartiality, particularly in a politically charged context.
Conclusion;
The exercise of the Agong’s royal prerogative in granting Anwar Ibrahim’s pardon is constitutionally sound, rooted in the reserve powers inherited from English constitutional law. However, the failure to quash the underlying conviction represents a significant legal oversight with implications for the validity of Anwar’s parliamentary election. This lapse, unaddressed by Malaysia’s legal and electoral institutions, underscores the need for greater scrutiny and procedural rigor. While mechanisms exist to rectify such oversights, their absence in this case risks undermining public confidence in Malaysia’s democratic processes, its courtgs and the quality of its legal profession.
The broader implications of this case highlight the delicate balance between royal prerogative and the rule of law, necessitating vigilance to prevent destabilizing precedents in Malaysia’s constitutional framework.