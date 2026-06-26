Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Bill Price's avatar
Bill Price
2h

Another reason foreign academics are preferred over non-Malay locals is that foreigners are less likely to challenge the status quo because it takes several years to actually see problems you and others have described in the Malaysian HE space. Local academics know going in what they face.

HE in Malaysia has many problems but control by the government is the primary obstacle to reform. By appointing only those who can perpetuate the race and religion mantra, the government strengthens its controlling influence over the Malaysian landscape.

When local schools were recently cited as being among the top universities in the world the headlines conveniently omitted what they were the top in...sustainability?! What does that have to do with education? Maybe next year they can break into the best parking area, or loudest azan lists.

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Denzel Koh's avatar
Denzel Koh
8h

Something smells busuk

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