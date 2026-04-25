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A ‘turun Azam Baki’ protest was turned into a phantom election rally for the coming general election that many pundits say may happen in October. There were between 2,500 to 3,000 people attending in the rain with the police, FRU unit and Special Branch in attendance in force.

PKR MP Rafizi Ramli was the last speaker after MUDA president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz warmed up the crowd with chants of reformasi, reformasi, reformasi…..

Rafizi pulled out all stops when he brought up the issue of the ‘mafia Korporat’ in his lively speech. It looked like Rafizi was a skilled surfer who rode the wave of the crowd building up excitement.

Rafizi spent time congratulating the young for attending. He pushed the theme of the youth being the future of Malaysia. Rafizi also mentioned that there were members of PKR, proxies from the DAP, Bersatu, MCA, MIC and PAS present.

Rafizi’s statement about a party yet to be formed has drawn a number of interpretations and understandings of meanings.

It appears Rafizi is turning the corporate mafia and the cables meeting to do anything as major issues. There is no doubt that the corporate elements within the deep state are now talking about Rafizi’s speech tonight.

Rafizi replicated a cerama from the old reformasi days and it looks like he could become an element that raises enough excitement for unhappy Pakatan Harapan voters to turn out and vote.

However, Rafizi left everything open about the political platform he will contest with in the coming general election. There will be those within PKR who will call for his sacking after his speech today, but it appears his speech didn’t cross any ‘red lines’.

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