Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar
10h

Associating with Anwar Ibrahim, his party, or close allies, including his family, is a path to disaster. Anwar and his political circle are deeply flawed, carrying a tarnished reputation.

If the Indian, Chinese, and middle class delusional Malay communities still harbor illusions about trusting figures like Ambiga Sreenevasan, Elizabeth Wong, Maria Chin Abdullah, or Claire Rewcastle Brown—along with her local allies—who misled them through platforms like Sarawak Report, Bersih, and other NGOs, they are reaping the consequences of their misplaced faith.

These groups, under the guise of pro-democracy movements, promoted Anwar as a champion of multiculturalism, "democracy" and merit-based opportunities in jobs and education. Yet, the opposition’s broken promises and deceptive rhetoric have left supporters betrayed. Choosing Anwar or his affiliates is a decision that leads to regret and disillusionment.

Chosing Anwar, his daughter or his wife and assocciates is like swallowing vomit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture