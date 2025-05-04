Murray Hunter

jordan Tan
18m

The PKR leadership and Trump government think tank that manifest the tariff war in recent news coverages and headlines is a reflection of failure to think objectively. Trump could have used Jeffrey Sach or other more established homegrown economic experts to advice him on the consequences and implication of imposing punishing tariff rate on world trades with other nations, yet he fails to do so. Anwar similarly could have appointed Rafizi to a more important ministry that he is suited to mobilize his talents and insights. The root cause of this leadership failure lies the war between short term gain at the expense of long term good of the nation, the conflict between emotion and reason, the struggle between prejudice and sound mindedness in decision making. As I have mentioned so many times in the past, the failure for reason to triumph over attachment is the paralyzing effect of not able to be objective in assessing a situation based on reality and truth thereby reaping the effects of misguided decision making.

The collapse of society, family and nation as a whole , can be concisely summarised by these three quotations from the wise sayings of the past.

“The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn. ”

― Alvin Toffler (4 Oct 1928- 27 June 2016)

He who will not reason, is a bigot; he who cannot is a fool; and he who dares not is a slave. Sir William Drummond (26 Sept 1769-29 March 1828)

. Attachment is the great fabricator of illusions; reality can be attained only by someone who is detached. Simone Weil (3 February 1909 - 24 August 1943)

Time will tell whether Anwar will survive long enough to learn from the blunder he makes in his blindness and reluctant to work with Rafizi.

Gopl Raj Kumar
6h

Another conspiracy theory fuelled by Regime Change and the Soros funded open societies movement. All of it desiged to destabilze Malaysia.

