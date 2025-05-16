Share

Rafizi Ramli, the incumbent Deputy President of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and current Minister of Economy, is no stranger to debate. Known for his confrontational style and intellectual flair, he has locked horns with seasoned politicians, including former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Yet, Rafizi’s recent move to challenge Nurul Izzah Anwar to a debate on party and national issues may be a miscalculation — a case of barking up the wrong tree.

Ironically, despite being Rafizi’s supposed protégé and receiving implicit support from him, Nurul Izzah remains the frontrunner in the upcoming PKR party elections. Her popularity, stemming from her long-standing image as the “Puteri Reformasi” and her status as Anwar Ibrahim’s daughter, has given her an unassailable advantage — one rooted more in symbolism than substance.

It is an open secret that Rafizi harbours ambitions far beyond his current role. His political maneuvers suggest he ultimately has his sights set on the PKR presidency — a position now held by his mentor, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. This ambition is not inherently problematic. After all, politics is about vision and leadership. But what makes the situation intriguing is Rafizi’s apparent duplicity: while he publicly supports Nurul’s candidacy, his call for a debate may be a subtle attempt to expose her limitations and position himself as the more capable leader.

Let’s be frank: Nurul Izzah is no match for Rafizi in a direct debate. While she has been a consistent voice in the party, her reluctance to accept the debate challenge speaks volumes. It suggests not only hesitation but also the lack of confidence in facing Rafizi, whose oratorical and argumentative skills are far superior.

Nepotism may have carried her far, but it will not shield her on the debate stage. In terms of intellectual depth and political acumen, Nurul pales in comparison to Rafizi — though this is not to say Rafizi is beyond reproach. His recent economic proposals, especially on labour remuneration, have raised more questions than answers. As the saying goes, “a little knowledge is a dangerous thing.”

Rather than publicly calling for a debate that seems destined to embarrass his colleague, Rafizi might consider conducting internal political workshops or mentorship sessions. If Nurul genuinely aspires to lead, she must be prepared to emerge from the protective cocoon of her father’s influence and prove herself on merit.

Alternatively, if Nurul is serious about contesting the party leadership, she must first confront the lingering perceptions of nepotism. Accepting Rafizi’s challenge would be a meaningful first step — a signal to the party and the public that she is ready to be judged on her own terms.

Meanwhile, Rafizi should also reflect on what PKR has actually delivered since Anwar took the reins of government in 2022. The much-vaunted reform agenda has faded into irrelevance. Malaysians are increasingly disillusioned with the Pakatan Harapan-led coalition, whose promises of change have been replaced with the same old political opportunism.

The credibility of the party and its leaders is on the line. Voters are not just tired of empty slogans — they are exhausted by the lack of tangible results. The coalition’s grip on power is anything but secure heading into the next general election.

Even on issues of national importance — such as the downing of MH17 in 2014 — the so-called “Madani” leadership has shown a lack of resolve. Leadership without direction, like a ship without a rudder, can only drift aimlessly.

Rafizi’s call for a debate, however well-intentioned, may ultimately serve as a distraction from these pressing issues. Worse still, it could end up lending undue credibility to a party increasingly out of touch with the rakyat’s frustrations.

