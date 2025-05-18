Share

Political pundits who imagine a rapprochement between PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli and vice‑president Nurul Izzah are indulging in wishful thinking.

As columnist Jocelyn Tan of The Star notes, the rift between Nurul’s father—Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim—and Rafizi is both wide and deep. Any talk of the two younger leaders uniting glosses over a central fact: Anwar allegedly wants his daughter to defeat Rafizi in the party polls and remove him from PKR for good.

Rafizi should read the writing on the wall. Before Anwar eliminates him politically, Rafizi must decide whether he will challenge the source of the problem or be consumed by it. Power, position and resources favor Anwar, but those same assets increasingly weigh him down; many voters and activists now see the prime minister as a liability rather than an asset.

Crucially, Rafizi’s strengths—data‑driven analysis and strategic thinking—are wasted on debating Nurul. Her rhetoric, however polished, cannot match his command of facts and figures. Engaging her only legitimizes a “papa‑and‑mama” brand of party nepotism and distracts from the real contest of ideas PKR needs.

The moment therefore demands bold action. Rafizi should confront Anwar directly, not shadow‑box with his daughter. PKR members longing for renewal—and groups like Urimai, ready to lend support—are waiting for decisive leadership. If Rafizi vacillates, he risks becoming the victim of his own caution.

I write this as someone who once championed Anwar. During the Reformasi era and again after his royal pardon, I argued passionately for his elevation. I even criticized Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for delaying Anwar’s ascent in 2018. Now, with the benefit of hindsight, I see why Mahathir hesitated. Anwar’s tenure has exposed a gulf between his promises and his performance.

PKR must choose between entrenching the status quo or embracing genuine reform. Rafizi, armed with credibility and policy depth, is uniquely positioned to lead that charge—but only if he trains his sights on Anwar himself. The stakes could not be higher: this should be Anwar’s final term, and Rafizi’s best chance to prove he is the future of both the party and the country.

The time for half‑measures is over. Rafizi must act—decisively, publicly, and soon.

