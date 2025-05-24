Share

The former Deputy President of PKR and current Minister of Economy may have lost the contest for the deputy presidency, but he is far from finished in Malaysian politics.

Even if it means stepping away from PKR, Rafizi Ramli appears poised to recalibrate his political trajectory.

Rafizi, known more for his intellect and technocratic insight than populist flair, stands in stark contrast to figures like Nurul Izzah Anwar, whose political ascent has often been attributed to nepotism.

The internal dynamics of PKR, long marred by patronage and familial entrenchment, may no longer provide fertile ground for a reformist like him.

His marginalization within the party is a sobering testament to how deeply rooted cronyism and dynastic politics have become—ironically within a party once founded on ideals of reform.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s own shift from the politics of change to the politics of self-preservation and cronyism underscores a broader malaise within PKR.

Rafizi’s defeat, however, might yet be a blessing in disguise. It could liberate him from the constraints of a party that no longer reflects his ideals, and allow him to play a more impactful role on the national stage. With his support base still intact, all that’s missing is a new political vehicle—one that is inclusive, future-focused, and perhaps the antithesis of PKR’s current trajectory.

In a shifting political landscape, especially with Perikatan Nasional’s growing momentum, Rafizi could emerge as a unifying figure for a broader coalition—one that seeks to realign Malaysian politics with its lost promise of reform. His potential exit from PKR may well become the catalyst needed to galvanize disparate opposition forces into a viable alternative to the PH-led coalition.

The timing couldn’t be more opportune. Rafizi’s political resurrection might come sooner than expected—and it may reshape the nation’s future.

