Newly elected PKR vice-president and current Deputy Minister for Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development, R. Ramanan, is visibly jubilant following his party’s internal victory. However, his swift ascent within PKR has ignited tensions and raised eyebrows among party veterans.

Speaking after the recent leadership shake-up, Ramanan urged critics not to pressure Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim over Cabinet appointments. He stressed that while he doesn’t seek a ministerial post, his commitment lies in fulfilling the duties entrusted to him.

His remarks come amid speculation that former UMNO member Tengku Zafrul Aziz may be eyeing a PKR berth, and after two PKR ministers recently resigned. Ramanan’s name has since surfaced as a likely candidate for ministerial promotion—his first since Anwar assumed office.

Yet Ramanan’s rapid rise has not gone uncontested. Former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli publicly questioned how someone who joined the party just four years ago could leapfrog long-serving reformasi-era stalwarts to secure a top post. Notably, Ramanan was formerly the treasurer-general of MIC before his sudden exit and entry into PKR—a move that still raises questions within political circles.

Rafizi’s criticism wasn’t subtle: he expressed concern over Anwar’s sweeping powers to promote and sideline party members. According to him, Ramanan lacks standout qualities beyond his staunch loyalty to Anwar—a loyalty that, he implies, seems to be the main currency in today’s PKR.

Despite his political surge, many in the Indian community remain skeptical of Ramanan’s ability—or willingness—to fight for their rights. Critics argue he has been largely silent on key issues affecting Indians, including the controversial relocation of a 130-year-old Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur to make way for the new Madani mosque. Indian leaders in PKR, including Ramanan, not only failed to oppose the move but some even defended it.

Ramanan insists his dedication to the Indian community remains unchanged, ministerial role or not. But for many, such reassurances ring hollow. The perception is that Indian leaders in the current government function more as rubber stamps than as real advocates.

The underlying issue, critics say, is not just representation but meaningful leadership. Recently Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammed laughed off the claim that there are no qualified Indian candidates—citing the community’s abundance of doctors and lawyers—Anwar’s government has failed to reflect that in its Cabinet.

During Mahathir’s 22-month PH administration, three Indian Tamils and one Sikh were appointed ministers. Today, the Indian community watches anxiously to see whether Anwar will finally appoint an Indian Tamil to the Cabinet—and whether that leader will truly speak for them.

Ultimately, Ramanan’s rise may symbolize a deeper shift in PKR: a party once known for reform, now seemingly shaped by loyalty over legacy, compliance over conviction. If Ramanan is appointed minister, critics fear it will be another case of optics over outcomes—especially for a community long sidelined in Malaysia’s political narrative.

